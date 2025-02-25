Is this a joke? Amazon carves a record-smashing 53% OFF the TicWatch Pro 5 for a limited time

If you're on the hunt for an Android smartwatch deal, I've got some great news for you. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, a wearable that we called "a beast of a smartwatch" back in 2023, is currently chilling with a record-smashing 53% discount at Amazon.

Not only does that price drop send the watch crashing to just $164.50, but you can also clip a $25 coupon to discount the TicWatch Pro 5 even further. Why is this historic discount happening at Amazon all of a sudden with no special sale or fanfare attached? Who knows, but I'm not about to start questioning it.

TicWatch Pro 5: $349.99 $164.50, plus $25 coupon at Amazon One of the best TicWatch smartwatches on the market today, the TicWatch Pro 5 boasts great battery life, a ton of health and fitness tracking features, and now, outstanding value thanks to this tremendous discount from Amazon. You'll save 53% on the watch instantly by adding it to your cart, plus you can get an additional $25 off by clipping the coupon on the product page.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has been out since 2023, but it remains a great choice for anyone who values outstanding battery life and stylish design in their smartwatches. Straight out of the box, you'll notice the large AMOLED touchscreen display with rotating crown, but things are just as impressive under the hood. The smartwatch boasts efficient Snapdragon performance with heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and other useful health/fitness trackers, plus you'll enjoy up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Indeed, the battery life is where the TicWatch Pro 5 really shines, as it's one of the first smartwatches to incorporate Essential Mode as a built-in feature. This setting lets you manually schedule (or choose to adaptively automate) when the smartwatch enters a low-energy mode, thereby conserving your battery life for when you need it most. When the watch is in Essential Mode, the display drops to a super-low brightness setting and continues to give you crucial information such as time and BPM. The TicWatch Pro 5 will also track some metrics behind the scenes, such as step count and sleep quality, for you to examine once the watch returns to its normal state.

Of course, buying a 2023 watch means you should expect to make a couple sacrifices. For one, the TicWatch Pro 5 only updated to WearOS 4 in September 2024, and it's unclear if the watch will receive any other OS updates in the future. Needless to say, you can get more power and better features by going with one of the best Android smartwatches, but if you just want a smartwatch with excellent battery life and a ton of health and fitness tracking features for less than $200, this is an unmissable opportunity.