Heads up, runners! The Garmin Forerunner 945 just scored a 50% discount during Walmart's Spring Sale

Garmin smartwatch deals are hardly uncommon, but it's unusual to see something as good as this offer from Walmart. The Garmin Forerunner 945, one of our favorite wearables for runners, is currently sitting with a 50% discount on the retailer's site, knocking the price down to only $299.99.

Sure, the Forerunner 945 is a few years old at this point, but it remains an excellent choice for casual joggers and marathon enthusiasts alike, with a bounty of accurate health and fitness tracking features, full color mapping, and more. This discount totally clobbers the current offerings from Amazon and Best Buy, and it almost makes you forget that widespread Garmin outage that happened last month (almost).

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart Buy the Garmin Forerunner 945 from Walmart today and you'll score a straight 50% discount, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever recorded. Back when it was released in 2021, our biggest problem with the Garmin watch was its price, but thanks to Walmart's new offer, that's no longer an issue.

✅Recommended if: you want a rugged Garmin watch with loads of battery life, a durable build, and a ton of health and fitness-tracking metrics; you don't mind using a last-gen wearable that's technically been discontinued.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a newer device that's set to receive more software updates; you like slimmer, more lightweight wearables.

In addition to all of the comprehensive health and fitness tracking features you'd expect from one of the best Garmin watches, the Forerunner 945 boasts some premium features that may surprise you, such as onboard music storage, full-color mapping, and up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. The fitness watch also comes with NFC and Garmin Pay support, plus you'll enjoy VO2 max fitness monitoring, incident detection, and built-in sleep tracking.

The Forerunner 945 may be a bit bulky for some folks, and shoppers looking for a stylish watch may prefer something like the Google Pixel Watch 3. But if you enjoy the Garmin wearable ecosystem and you missed the boat back in 2021, now's your chance to get the beloved Garmin smartwatch at a budget watch price.