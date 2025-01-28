Garmin watches are reportedly crashing displaying a blue triangle

What you need to know

A widespread issue is impacting most Garmin watch users causing the device to be bricked, as several users reported on Reddit

The cause of this issue remains a mystery, some of the impacted devices are Garmin Forerunners, Garmin Venu 3, Garmin Fenix 7, and the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2.

Garmin put a red banner on their website officially acknowledging the issue, with a temporary fix.

Garmin watch users had a rough Tuesday morning dealing with their wearables as most of them were in a frozen state.

Several users took to Reddit to report that their Garmin watches have become practically useless and stuck on the boot screen. Some of these wearables have been displaying a blue triangle as well (via Techradar).

According to the publication, this issue is affecting users in the UK, US, India, and France.

Some devices that have been reported so far are Forerunners (265, 965, 255, and 955), Garmin Venu 2 and 3, Garmin Fenix 7, and Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, but there could be more devices are facing this issue.

There is not much information as to what caused this widespread issue, however, some users have been speculating that it could be a network-related error or the company's systems are down.

Garmin has put out a statement on their UK website officially acknowledging the issue that reads, "We are researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity. Holding the power button until the unit powers off, and then turning it back on may restore functionality temporarily. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available."

More to come...