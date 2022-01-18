Like Garmin's best smartwatches , the new models have been built for rugged reliability. The watches use premium materials such as titanium and sapphire, and come in three different sizes. One of the biggest upgrades that the Fenix 7 series brings to the table is the new touchscreen design. However, Garmin hasn't gotten rid of buttons. The touchscreen interface only complements the 5-button interface. There are also new protective button guards and metal-reinforced lugs.

Garmin refreshed its smartwatch lineup at CES 2022 earlier this month with the launch of the Venu 2 Plus . Just weeks later, the company has now unveiled the Fenix 7 series of rugged multisport smartwatches.

In addition to adding a touchscreen, Garmin has also introduced a hands-free multi-LED flashlight with the Fenix 7 series. It can not only help adventurers set up camp in the dark, but also "match to a runner's cadence" when the strobe mode is enabled — alternating between white and red.

On the software front, the biggest highlight is the new real-time stamina tool, which will allow athletes to keep track of their exertion levels. There's also a new Visual Race Predictor feature, which provides race estimates based on your running history and overall fitness.

As for battery life, Garmin claims the solar-powered Fenix 7X models can last up to five weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode and up to five days in GPS mode. This has been made possible due to the greater solar surface area on the new watches.

The Fenix 7 series comes in 7S, 7, and 7X models that measure 42, 47, and 51mm, respectively. All three models are now available to purchase in the U.S. from Garmin's official website. While Fenix 7S and 7 models start at $700, the 7X models go up to $1,000.