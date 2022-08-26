The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals of August 2022

After months of anxious waiting, it's finally time to track down all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals. The smartwatch was unveiled earlier this month at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, and tech enthusiasts everywhere have been eager to get their hands on the wearable. Well, lucky for us, that time has arrived.

Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro were released on August 26th, and the reviews are pouring in. Although the new Android smartwatch hasn't done anything particularly groundbreaking for the world of wearables, we were quite pleased with the Watch's excellent charging speeds, innovative health sensor, and new-and-improved Sapphire Glass display.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a $279.99 price tag for the smaller 40mm version, while the 44mm version will set you back $309.99. Most retailers also sell LTE variants for an additional $50. The preorder deals have obviously come and gone, but you can still save a load of cash if you know where to look. Keep reading for all of the best Galaxy Watch 5 deals of the month, and take a look at our list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals if you want something a little more premium.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279.99 $114.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Unfortunately, Samsung's excellent preorder offer for the Galaxy Watch 5 has expired, but you can still get up to $165 off if you send them an old device. They're also offering a number of interesting bundle deals, such as 30% off your purchase when you pair the Watch 5 with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds and a Galaxy Z Flip 4.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Buy one, get one FREE (opens in new tab) Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 through AT&T and add a line to your wireless service, and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to cover 100% of the cost of a second smartwatch. The catch is that you'll need to make three months of on-time service payments before you're eligible to receive the prize.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $9.16/month for 36 month with 0% APR (opens in new tab) Send Verizon your old smartwatch and the wireless carrier will give you up to $180 in trade-in credit. If you don't have a device to send in, you can still buy the watch through Verizon and only pay a little over $9 per month for 36 months.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $329.99 $99 when you add a watch line (opens in new tab) T-Mobile fans, rejoice! Add a new data line to your wireless service when buying the Galaxy Watch 5, and the carrier will refund you $230.99 over 24 months, effectively dropping the price of the watch down to just shy of a Benjamin.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Up to $175 off with trade-in, plus free gift card (opens in new tab) Not one to be outdone by the competition, Best Buy is offering up to $175 off if you send them an old device, potentially bringing the price of the 40mm watch down to just $104.99. Pair that with a free $40 Best Buy gift card, and you're looking at a pretty exceptional deal.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with high-quality bands straight out of the box, but you can also add your own personal touch to the wearable by choosing from our curated list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands.