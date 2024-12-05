Ending soon! Get Samsung's latest tablets for as little as $149.99 during Cyber Week

While other retailers have put their Cyber Monday sales out to pasture, Samsung has decided to extend some of its best Android tablet deals to the end of the week. Head to the official site now and you can score up to $850 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus or $1,000 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you trade in an eligible device. Skip the trade-in process altogether and you'll still receive up to $200 off, plus $50 of free Samsung credit, no strings attached. Considering that the Tab S10 series just dropped in early October, those are some pretty exceptional savings!

Of course, if you don't necessarily need the latest Android tablets, you can still enjoy some major savings by opting for 2023's still-great Tab S9 series. Keep reading for a few of my favorite tablet deals from Samsung's Cyber Week, and don't forget that the sale is set to end Sunday night!

These top-rated tablets are crashing into budget device territory

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 | From $199.99 with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a ridiculously powerful Android tablet with a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, included S Pen stylus, and a ton of useful Galaxy AI features. As part of its epic Cyber Week sale, Samsung is carving a straight $200 off the price of the Ultra, plus you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 off when you trade in. Skip the trade-in process altogether and you'll get a $50 credit. 👀Alternate deals to consider: Best Buy - $999.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 | From $149.99 with trade-in at Samsung Aside from its smaller 12.4-inch frame, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus shares a lot of great qualities with its Ultra big sibling, from the included S Pen stylus to the Galaxy AI integration. Pick up this balanced tablet from Samsung during Cyber Week and you'll enjoy a straight $150 discount plus up to $700 when you trade in an old laptop, smartphone, or tablet. 👀Alternate deals to consider: Amazon - $849.99 | Best Buy - $849.99

OR save even more with a last-gen tablet

These offers are impressive, but they only represent a small fraction of all the great Samsung deals currently available after Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. To see more, check out our guide to all the best Samsung holiday deals for record-smashing discounts on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more.