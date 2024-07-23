Samsung just launched a huge sale on smart TVs — but which of these deals are actually worth it?
From OLEDs to Frames, these are the best TV deals.
As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Samsung has dropped a ton of new smart TV deals for you to check out, with thousands of dollars getting shaved off the company's most premium and innovative models.
Of course, even when a discount is involved, a premium smart TV is always going to end up being a major purchase, so I've combed through the list of available offers to show you the Samsung deals that are actually worth the money, whether you want a compact Frame TV or a gargantuan OLED. Keep reading to see my top picks, but be aware that most of the deals are set to expire on July 31st — which means you only have a few days to save.
Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is here — see my top picks
Samsung 65" Class OLED S90D smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung
If you're ready to make the switch to an OLED TV, you can't do much better than Samsung's S90C series. This model boasts the vibrant OLED picture you're looking for, plus AI-powered 4K upscaling and Motion Xcelerator technology packed into a sleek, nearly bezel-less package. Grab the 65-inch TV during Samsung's Black Friday in July sale and you'll get a straight $900 dropped off your purchase.
Other sizes on sale:
42-inch: $1,399.99 $1,199.99 - $200 off
48-inch: $1,599.99 $1,249.99 - $350 off
55-inch: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 - $400 off
77-inch: $3,699.99 $2,799.99 - $900 off
83-inch: $5,399.99 $4,999.99 - $400 off
Samsung 75" Class QLED 4K Q80C smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,299.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Q80C smart TV is an absolute beast of entertainment, with an AI-powered processor for real-time 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Samsung is currently dropping a straight 41% off the 75-inch version of the TV, but other sizes appear to be selling out fast; don't wait if you're interested!
Other sizes on sale:
50-inch: $999.99 $799.99 - $200 off
65-inch: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 - $300 off
85-inch: $3,299.99 $1,799.99 - $1,500 off
98-inch: $7,999.99 $5,999.99 - $2,000 off
Samsung 55" Class The Frame 4K smart TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Samsung
My favorite model included in the sale, Samsung's The Frame series of smart TVs are specially designed to look just like a framed work of art whenever they aren't in use, with an ultra-thin design that sits flush against the wall and an anti-glare matte finish. You also get QLED 4K resolution and 100% Color Volume. Grab the 55-inch smart TV during the Samsung sale and you'll get a straight $500 off.
Other sizes on sale:
32-inch: $599.99 $549.99 - $50 off
43-inch: $999.99 $799.99 - $200 off
65-inch: $1,999.99 $1,299.99 - $700 off
85-inch: $4,299.99 $2,599.99 - $1,700 off
If you're having trouble finding the right set for your home theater, check out our guide to the best Android TVs on the market.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.