Make any TV a smart TV this Prime Day with 30% OFF the Roku Express 4K Plus

Whether you have a smart TV already (who doesn’t nowadays?) or not, a third-party streaming device can still come in handy, providing an improved user interface and even access to additional content. That’s the case with Roku, one of the best streaming device providers around, and its top-line Roku Express 4K+ streaming device is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, down from $39.99 to $27.

Plug this into any TV, smart or not, via HDMI then use the included Voice remote or the Roku app to navigate the intuitive interface, accessing all your favorite streaming services along with more than 300 free, live, and premium channels. And it’s all in glorious 4K quality with a compatible TV and appropriate streaming service subscription.

Roku Express 4K Plus Streaming Device: $39.99 $27 at Amazon Find out why everyone loves to Roku interface with this handy streaming device, which connects to any TV via HDMI and opens a portal to not only your favorite streaming services, but tons of free live and on-demand channels, too, including Roku’s own slate of content.

✅Recommended if: You want to enjoy a more intuitive interface than what’s built into your smart TV, or you want to be enjoy seamless streaming from an old, non-smart TV.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer the smaller stick design, want something newer with the latest features, or want Dolby Vision HDR support.

We named the Roku Express 4K Plus as the best value Roku device you can buy, loving the upgraded voice remote it comes with, the option to use Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and the compact and unobtrusive design. The biggest difference between this model and the more widely available Roku Express 4K is that this one comes with the Voice versus simple remote, adding extra value for those who want control options.

Yes, this is an older model, introduced way back in 2021, but it does the trick. The processor isn’t as powerful as with the newer models. But the inclusion of the Voice Remote, support for 4K content playback, and the quick and easy guided set-up make this an ideal item for any home. It also makes a great gift, so stock up on a few for birthdays, Christmas, students, and others. Don’t miss out on the savings with $12.99 off the price of this handy streamer for Amazon Prime Video.