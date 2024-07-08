The best Prime Day smart home deals 2024: dates, FAQ, and what to expect from the big sale

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is just a few days away, so I've put together this list of the best early Prime Day smart home deals (alongside a helpful FAQ) so you know exactly where to look when the event finally goes live on July 16th.

Smart home tech is usually one of the most heavily discounted categories during the 48-hour sale, but you might be surprised to learn that some of the best smart home devices are already seeing discounts a full week before Amazon Prime Day kicks off. Whether you're looking for an early deal to upgrade your home's ecosystem ASAP, or you simply have some burning questions about the event, consider this your one-stop shop for all things smart home during Prime Day 2024.

Early deals

Most of the smart home devices currently on sale at Amazon support the Alexa platform, so if you use Google Home or any other personal assistant, you may want to wait until Prime Day to see what other offers will go live during the event. It's also worth noting that most of the following deals require a Prime membership, so if you haven't joined up yet, it may be a good time to consider signing up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial so you don't miss out on any of the action.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79.99 $44.99 with Prime at Amazon One of the newest Alexa devices around, the Amazon Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock with built-in Alexa integration, customizable gradual light for natural wake-ups, and some surprisingly great sound given the size of the device. Prime members who order the device today will score a massive 44% discount, days before Prime Day hits.

Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon A 75-inch Toshiba smart TV for under $500? That's not a typo. This Fire TV boasts a powerful 4K image processor with Dolby Vision HDR / HDR10 support, Alexa smart home integration, and an ultra sleek, bezel-less design. It's also sitting with a major 31% discount, making this one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen yet. Unlike some of the deals on this list, you also won't need to worry about being a Prime member to enjoy the savings.

Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) - 4 Camera System: $339.99 $132.99 with Prime at Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home security system this summer, check out this offer that drops the price of a 4-pack of Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) smart cameras to only $132.99. That's a dramatic discount of over 60%, but buyer beware, the offer is only available to Prime subscribers.

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) + Echo Pop device bundle: $309.98 $169.99 with Prime at Amazon Another Prime-exclusive deal, Amazon is currently bundling the Echo Frames (3rd Gen) smart glasses with an Echo Pop smart speaker for only $169.99. That's a 45% discount when all is said and done, plus you're getting two powerful devices that will easily integrate into your existing Alexa smart home ecosystem.

Echo Show 15 (Certified Refurbished): $254.99 $215.99 at Amazon If you don't mind buying refurbished, check out this deal that drops the Echo Show 15 down to just $215.99. This versatile smart display comes with a vivid 15.6-inch 1080p display, built-in Fire TV capabilities, and the power to manage all of your smart home devices in one place. All refurbished devices at Amazon have also been tested, charged and updated to perform like a brand new device.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock plus The Mandalorian Baby Grogu Stand Bundle: $87.98 $71.98 at Amazon Star Wars fans, this one's for you. Purchase the Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) with Clock, one of our favorite smart speakers on the market, and Amazon will hook you up with a Baby Grogu-inspired stand at no additional cost. The stand itself doesn't actually do anything, but it's cute if you or your family is into The Mandalorian, and it's free, so why not?

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

The 10th annual Amazon Prime Day sale event is set to kick off on July 16th, 2024 at 12:01 am PDT and run through July 17th.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

Yep, Prime Day was created as a way to celebrate Amazon Prime members, so you'll find that the vast majority of deals are only available to subscribers. If you aren't a member just yet, we recommend signing up for the Prime 30-day trial so you can explore all of the deals for free, or simply wait until Amazon's biggest competitors, like Best Buy and Walmart, launch rival sales of their own.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals?

If you're searching for a great deal on tech during Prime Day, stick with us: we'll be running a number of helpful, ad-free deal hubs (and a live blog!) so you don't miss out on any of the best deals during the sale. Beyond tech, you can find a lot of excellent deals by signing up for one of Amazon's newsletters.

If you aren't sure about the quality of a deal, we also recommend using a website like Camelcamelcamel.com to get a little context on a product's price history.