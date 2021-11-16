Samsung has been making some of the best Android phones for years, and the Galaxy S21 lineup is the best from Samsung. Black Friday is the shopping season to save money on a lot of things, and these deals on the Galaxy S21 series are definitely some of the best Android phone deals this season. At the peak of the Galaxy S21 lineup is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is the phone that Samsung put the best it has to offer into. From the most impressive display to the fantastic camera system from Samsung — the Galaxy S21 Ultra has it all. It also happens to be the first Galaxy S phone to support the very popular S Pen from the Galaxy Note. Samsung is taking $200 off the phone's price and tossing in $50 Samsung Credit that you can use to pick up some accessories for your new phone.

If you are looking for a phone with all-around great performance, but don't need the top-of-the-line smartphone, then these deals are on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 should suit you perfectly. These two phones have a lot in common with nearly identical internal specs; the most significant difference is in the physical size. The S21 Ultra has a 6.7-inch display instead of the 6.2-inch option on the standard S21. Speaking of those displays, these are both 120Hz high-refresh-rate screens with the amazing colors and deep blacks that are expected from Samsung AMOLED panels. Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor to make sure nothing slows you down. You'll save $100 and get $25 Samsung Credit when you buy the Galaxy S21, and if you go for the S21+, you can take $150 off the price and pick up a $50 Samsung Credit. Save up to $200 with up to $50 in Samsung Credit on the Galaxy S21 lineup

