Uh, what?! Verizon quietly launches FREE Google Pixel 8 deal with no trade-in necessary

Verizon has launched a lot of epic smartphone deals lately, but nestled among the flashier offers, I just uncovered a surprisingly simple promotion involving 2023's Google Pixel 8. Add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan at Verizon and the carrier will hook you up with $799.99 of promo credits over 36 months, enough to make the top-rated flagship phone 100% free.

That's it. There's no complicated trade-in process involved, no super-rigid plan requirements with 20 pages of fine print to comb through. It's the kind of straightforward promo that would have dominated the headlines six months ago, but now that the Pixel 8 is considered "old news", it's fallen to the wayside. That's good news for you, however, as you might get to enjoy a free phone before the carrier catches on.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $799.99 FREE with new line at Verizon If you've been waiting for the right time to pick up the Google Pixel 8, you've found it. Head to Verizon and add a line with ANY 5G Unlimited plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the flagship phone entirely free. This is a pretty great offer for a compact phone that boasts cutting-edge AI-powered software features, outstanding camera tech, and seven years of Android OS updates guaranteed. Price comparison: Amazon - $646.03 | Best Buy - $699

✅Recommended if: you're a Verizon customer who's interested in trying Google's latest; you're not getting enough credit from trade-in offers and other Pixel 8 deals; you want AI features and incredible camera software for cheap.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait until the Pixel 9 launches (presumably October 2024); you're eligible for a trade-in; you can afford the Pixel 8 Pro.

The only real string attached to this offer is that, again, you'll need to sign up for a 5G Unlimited plan to enjoy the $799.99 in promo credits. Fortunately, there are plenty of plans to choose from here, ranging from the no-frills Unlimited Welcome plan (as little as $30/month with four lines) to the perk-loaded Unlimited Ultimate plan ($55/month with four lines).

(Image credit: Verizon)

Although the Pixel 8 series has mostly been replaced by newer phones in our list of the best Android phones that money can buy, the Pixel 8 is still a stellar device for anyone who wants great software features in a sleek, compact package. You get all of the amazing camera tech that the brand has become famous for, plus there's the 120Hz OLED display, the Tensor G3 chipset, and seven years of software support straight out of the box. It may not be quite as powerful as its Pro sibling, but considering these specs, it's no wonder that we gave the phone 4.5/5 stars in our Google Pixel 8 review last November.

Naturally, this is only one of the many Verizon deals that are available now, so check out all of your options before committing to just one. If you have a newer device to trade in, for example, you may want to consider one of the sweet Galaxy S24 deals that are available now, as that flagship lineup is arguably better than Google's current offerings.