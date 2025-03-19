Samsung quietly launches epic sale event with an emphasis on health and fitness — here are the best deals I've seen (so far)

While everyone else is flocking to Amazon and Best Buy to explore the latest spring deals, Samsung has quietly launched a sale event of its own, launching hundreds of dollars off some of its best devices. Whether you want the super-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra or the cutting-edge Galaxy Ring, I've dropped a selection of my favorite Samsung deals below.

As usual with Samsung, most of the offers require a trade-in to get the biggest discounts, but you may be surprised at the number of straight price drops that are also available right now. I'm talking about deals like $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra (or up to $1,000 with a trade-in), or this offer that drops a straight $230 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (or up to $325 with trade-in). There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading to see all the best Samsung deals included in the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 From $299.99 with trade-in | $300 without at Samsung One of the most powerful Android phones ever built, the Galaxy S25 Ultra utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to deliver stellar performance with all the latest AI features and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Buy the phone directly from the source and you'll get a straight $300 discount, OR send in your old or broken devices for up to $1,000 in trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (LTE): $649.99 $419.99 or up to $325 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged device with a bright AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, and a comprehensive suite of AI-boosted health and fitness tracking technology. Pick up the watch from Samsung today and you'll get a straight $230 discount, while folks who trade in their old wearable will be eligible for up to $325 off.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99 From $149.99 with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Ring is a versatile device built to integrate seamlessly into your existing Samsung ecosystem. The discreet wearable works with your other devices to ensure accurate and consistent health monitoring all day long, regardless of whether you're exercising or sitting at a desk. Samsung is offering up to $250 off the smart ring when you trade in, plus you'll get a free sizing kit and up to 61% off accessories when you bundle.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Pink) 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,719.99, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in at Samsung Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Pink (512GB version) from Samsung and you'll get a straight $300 knocked off your purchase, plus up to $1,000 off when you trade in an old or broken device. The Z Fold 6 is a powerful premium device with outstanding Snapdragon performance, two AMOLED displays, and a durable folding hinge.