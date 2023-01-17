Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor is set to take the Galaxy S23 Ultra to another level

What you need to know

Samsung introduces its third 200MP smartphone camera sensor.

The ISOCELL HP2 features the same 1/1.3-inch size as its 108MP cameras and 0.6μm pixels.

The camera is capable of combining pixels to capture 50MP or 12.5MP images and can capture video at 8K 30fps.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to use the ISOCELL HP2 as its primary sensor.

Just weeks ahead of the Galaxy S23 launch, Samsung has unveiled its latest 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. This is Samsung's third 200MP camera sensor, which is expected to appear on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While this is Samsung's third 200MP sensor, it's named HP2 seemingly because it sits squarely between its previous sensors with a pixel pitch of 0.6μm. Meanwhile, the HP1 sports larger 0.64μm pixels, and the HP3 has smaller 0.56μm pixels. However, don't expect a 1-inch-type sensor size that's becoming increasingly popular. The new HP2 squeezes these pixels into the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size used for Samsung's 108MP cameras on devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With ISOCELL HP2 (opens in new tab), phones can capture 1.2μm 50MP images or 2.4μm 12.5MP images by combining four and 16 pixels, respectively. This should provide much better low-light performance when needed. Samsung also touts enhanced auto-focusing, better exposure, improved color reproduction, and reduced shutter lag in 200MP mode.

As for video, the ISOCELL HP2 is capable of capturing 8K at 30fps. Samsung says the sensor uses the 50MP mode when capturing 8K video to reduce cropping and provide a wider field of view for "sharp cinematic videos." It's also possible to capture 4K60 video in HDR.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung says the HP2 is already in mass production. Xiaomi and Motorola have previously unveiled smartphones with 200MP cameras using one of Samsung's other sensors. However, it's been rumored that Samsung was saving this one for its own flagship model.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to launch on February 1, where we expect to learn more about how it will use the HP2 to distinguish itself from the competition.

