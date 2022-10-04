Xiaomi launches the 12T Pro with a 200MP camera, standard 12T with 120W fast charging

Update (October 4, 9:43 am ET): The phones' pricing and availability has been announced.

What you need to know

Xiaomi has announced its latest flagship series that should put Motorola on notice.

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are both powered by flagship chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm, respectively.

Both devices also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging speeds.

Xiaomi today announced its 12T series, with the marquee model being the 12T Pro and its 200MP main camera featuring Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The standard Xiaomi 12T model is also in tow, with its standout features being the camera and charging speed.

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are the second flagship phones from the company that dropped the Mi branding in line with a strategy shift last year. Both models have gained significant upgrades over their predecessors, not only in terms of the processor, but also in the battery and camera departments.

Both phones share nearly the same specs. The Pro model boasts a 200MP camera to challenge the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, while the standard variant features a 108MP shooter with Samsung's ISOCELL HM6 sensor. For video, the 12T Pro's camera can record 8K using an HDR10+ system. Rounding out the 12T and 12T Pro's rear cameras are the 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2MP macro sensor. A 20MP front camera handles selfie shots.

But their impressive laundry list of features doesn't stop there. Xiaomi has also squeezed a 5,000mAh battery into both devices, and the bundled 120W charger is claimed to charge them from zero to 100% in 19 minutes.

Like many of this year's best Android phones, the Pro variant is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm-based Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. According to Xiaomi, the phone has a thermal system with a vapor chamber and thermal material coverage that are 65% larger and 125% higher, respectively, than the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

On the other hand, the 12T has a 5nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones run Android 12 with MIUI 13 atop.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro also have the same AMOLED displays, measuring 6.67 inches diagonally with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a 2712 x 1220 resolution and features adaptive refresh rates to aid in battery power conservation. For security, the screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screens are only protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, though, unlike the Gorilla Glass Victus found in last year's models.

Both devices have dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies and shows. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3 (5.2 for the Pro version), NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will ship in black, silver, and blue color options. However, Xiaomi has yet to disclose their prices.

The Xiaomi 12T series will be available to purchase from October 13. The 12T Pro will retail from EUR 749 while the standard model will have a starting price of EUR 599.