Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch

Motorola has launched the new Edge 30 Ultra with a 200MP primary camera sensor.

The phone is the global variant of the Motorola X30 Pro that launched in China in August.

The company has also unveiled the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.

Motorola is partnering with Pantone to help design new colorways for future smartphones, starting with the Neo.

In a bold move following the iPhone 14 launch, Motorola has decided to go through with a launch of its own. The company has just unveiled the global variant of the first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor, the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

The phone is pretty identical to the X30 Pro that launched in August. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1250 nits of brightness. The hole-punch selfie camera sports a whopping 60MP resolution, although that's obviously nothing compared to the primary rear sensor.

The 200MP camera is the ISOCELL HP1 sensor unveiled in 2021 by Samsung. The sensor is capable of combining up to 16 pixels using pixel binning, resulting in a 12.5MP image with large 2.56μm pixels. Or users can opt to use the 200MP resolution for added detail, even when cropping.

The sensor is also capable of 8K video at 30fps. The Edge 30 Ultra additionally features a 50MP ultrawide/macro camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with a measly 2x optical zoom.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes in a 12/256GB configuration. The device features a vapor chamber cooling system for mobile gamers to keep the phone from overheating.

Keeping the lights on is a 4610mAh battery that supports an impressive 125W charging, the same as the OnePlus 10T (at least in the United States). Motorola says users can expect a day's worth of power in just seven minutes, and the phone should last more than a day on a full charge. In addition, the phone supports 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Edge 30 Ultra launches alongside two lower-end options, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. The former is a step down from the Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 888+. It's essentially a global version of the S30 Pro that launched in China in August. It has a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate on the front and a 50MP triple camera array on the rear. Under the hood is a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired charging, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The Fusion is available in four rather attractive colorways: Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue (with vegan leather).

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is the entry-level option of the trio. It's powered by the Snapdragon 695, just missing out on the newer Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It has a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4040mAh battery that supports 68W wired charging and 5W wireless.

For the Neo, Motorola partnered with Pantone (opens in new tab) to offer the device in several standout colors, including Aqua Foam, Very Peri, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace. According to Motorola, this is just the start of their multi-year partnership, which will influence future smartphone designs using Pantone's color science.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are on sale in Argentina, Brazil, and Europe starting today, priced at €899 and €599, respectively. They will reach additional markets later, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Unfortunately, there's no word of a U.S. launch.

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives in Europe soon for €369, with a Latin America launch in the coming weeks.