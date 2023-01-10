The Galaxy S23 launch date is official, reservations now open with up to $100 credit

What you need to know

Samsung has officially announced February 1 as the date of Galaxy Unpacked.

The company has opened reservations through February 1 for its upcoming Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series with the latest Snapdragon chipsets and improved cameras.

After rumors and accidental reveals, Samsung has officially announced the date that it will reveal the Galaxy S23 series. The next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 1 at 10 am and will take place in San Francisco, CA, although it'll be livestreamed via Samsung's usual channels.

As per usual, Samsung is opening up reservations in the U.S. for its upcoming devices. The company did not name the Galaxy S23, but that's likely what Samsung is going to unveil on February 1. Those of you that sign up for reservations will receive a $50 credit when preordering one device or double the amount when preordering two devices.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter)

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to resemble the above renders. (Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter)

As for what we're getting, leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S23 series will feature updated designs, with a cleaner back for the S23 and S23+ sans a camera housing. These devices will apparently sport individual protruding camera lenses similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the device is expected to sport an improved 200MP primary camera sensor, which was recently teased in leaked teaser videos.

Samsung is also expected to utilize the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the S23 series globally and may even double the base storage of the phones in most regions. Of course, we'll learn all there is to know about the phones during the February 1 event.

Samsung notes that you'll find the highest trade-in value for Galaxy smartphones on its website and that signing up to reserve a device (with name and email) requires no commitment to actually preorder one if you decide against it. Of course, you won't receive the credit until you actually preorder a device, which will likely be available following the event.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)