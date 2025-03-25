Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung

Or claim $150 of instant savings if you don't trade in.

While everyone else is distracted by Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, Samsung has just dropped a bounty of Galaxy tablet deals that shouldn't be missed if you're in the market for a new device. Head to Samsung's site now and grab up to $500 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus when you trade in, OR enjoy a straight $150 discount if you just want to buy now. 

There are also some enticing bundle deals up for grabs through the retailer, plus some free subscriptions to YouTube Premium, Peacock, and more. In other words, if you like to maximize your savings when you buy new devices, skip Amazon's Big Spring Sale and check out Samsung's offers today. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 From $499.99 with trade-in | $849.99 without at Samsung

Trade in an old or broken device at Samsung and you'll get up to $500 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, one of the best Samsung tablets ever made. Don't have anything to trade in? Skip that process altogether and you'll still be guaranteed to receive a $150 discount, the exact same price drop that you can find at Amazon right now. 

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is all about balance, coming complete with a gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ with 12GB of RAM, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. The versatile device also comes with an S Pen stylus, 4K UHD video recording, and outstanding battery life that could rival any of the best Android tablets in the biz. 

Even if you skip the trade-in process, I'd still recommend buying the tablet at Samsung so you can take advantage of those free subscriptions — it's over $150 of free stuff, none of which is currently being offered by Amazon. You can also pair the purchase of the tablet with the Galaxy Watch 7 to save 38% on the watch, or grab an accompanying keyboard book cover to get 50% off.

Needless to say, there are a ton of money-saving opportunities all over the web this week, but before you buy that Galaxy device from Amazon, take a look at Samsung's deal page to make sure you aren't missing anything special. 

