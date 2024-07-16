The best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals are here — 25% off flagships, Galaxy Z Fold 6 discounts, and more

Amazon's biggest sale of the year has finally arrived, and just as we'd hoped, there are plenty of great Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals just waiting to be discovered. From brand new foldable phones to rugged, feature-packed smartwatches, keep reading for all of my favorite discounted devices from the sale.

I'm talking about Prime Day deals like a record-smashing 25% off the Samsung Galaxy S24, or this Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder opportunity that hooks you up with a free $200 gift card just for kicks. There's obviously plenty more where that came from, so if you're hoping to stock up on Samsung goodies this Prime Day, you've come to the right place.

Don't forget that most of the featured deals are only available to Prime subscribers. If you aren't a member just yet, consider signing up for Amazon's 30-day Prime trial so you can enjoy all of the benefits of membership without paying a dime.

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 is proof that mighty things can come in small packages, as the phone boasts excellent Snapdragon performance with all-day battery life, AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Whether you want the base model S24, the balanced Galaxy S24 Plus, or the S24 Ultra, Amazon is offering over 20% discount when you buy any S series flagship unlocked during Prime Day! For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Day smartphone deals!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android tablet that money can buy this year, the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an upgraded S Pen stylus right there in the box, a lovely 120Hz AMOLED display, a super-efficient Snapdragon chipset, and so much more. The only real problem with the Tab S9 is its price, which is why this $200 Prime Day discount is so nice to see. For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Day tablet deals!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $159.99 at Amazon Although it's officially now considered a last-gen wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 still remains one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, with a durable Sapphire Glass construction, loads of intelligent health and fitness tracking features, and the latest Wear OS software. Thanks to Prime Day, it's also sitting with an epic $140 discount, making the watch cheaper than it's ever been. For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Day smartwatch deals!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon These "fan edition" Galaxy Buds earbuds come with noise cancellation, stellar battery life, and super seamless integration with other Galaxy AI-powered devices. Pick up a pair of these buds during Prime Day and you'll instantly score a 30% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon Sure, the Z Flip 6 comes out in a few days, but if you don't mind a last-gen device, you'll be stoked to learn that 2023's excellent Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently sitting with a 25% discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's a record low price for the groundbreaking foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $269.99 $199.79 at Amazon Although it's Samsung's attempt at producing a cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has no shortage of premium features, such as Dolby Atmos quad speakers, a huge 7,040mAh battery, and expandable storage up to 1TB. Grab this tablet during Prime Day and you'll a straight 26% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus free $200 gift card at Amazon This Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deal may not be exclusive to Prime Day, but it deserves a special mention nevertheless. Order the innovative clamshell foldable ahead of its July 24th release date and Amazon will hook you up with a free storage boost to 512GB AND a gift card with $200 on it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,899.99, plus free $300 gift card at Amazon Similar to the Flip deal described above, Amazon will give you a free storage upgrade (a $120 value) plus a free $300 gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 unlocked through its site. Not too shabby for a phone that doesn't come out until July 24th!