The OnePlus 15R just got a rare discount for the Big Spring Sale, but is the phone actually worth it?

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The OnePlus 15R was a little disappointing on arrival, but it still has a lot to offer.

OnePlus 15R review on Android Central
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here with a wide range of great Android phone deals, including