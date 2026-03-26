The OnePlus 15R just got a rare discount for the Big Spring Sale, but is the phone actually worth it?
Deals
By Zachary David published
The OnePlus 15R was a little disappointing on arrival, but it still has a lot to offer.
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Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here with a wide range of great Android phone deals, including