Best Buy's Black Friday phone sale sends this midrange masterpiece crashing to its lowest price EVER — stylus, anyone?

Early Black Friday phone deals are officially here, including some from top brands like Motorola and Samsung. Right now, you can get $150 off the price of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G from Best Buy and other retailers, marking a 37% discount.

Unsurprisingly, the Moto G Stylus includes a built-in stylus, but it also includes a great-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes the stylus a joy to use. Beyond that, users love the luxurious feel of the phone's vegan leather back, its long-lasting battery life, and its impressive cameras for the price segment it competes in.

This configuration comes with 256GB of storage, and expandable storage of up to 2TB with the use of a microSD card. It also comes with a headphone jack, which you won't find on many modern phones, as well 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon processor running at speeds of up to 2.2GHz.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G is one of our favorite picks from Motorola, and with $150 off, it's simply a worthwhile consideration for stylus lovers, Motorola lovers, or those who just want a great deal on a mid-range phone. It's also worth pointing out that you can actually get an additional $100 off from Best Buy when you let the company connect the phone to a carrier for you. Price comparison: Amazon - $249.99 | Motorola - $249.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone that comes with a stylus; you've liked other Motorola phones you've owned in the past; you want a phone with excellent battery life and fast-charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer phones offering more than one OS upgrade; you aren't really looking to use a stylus with your phone.

The 2024 Motorola Moto G Stylus is one of the most impressive mid-range phones we've ever tested, and it's also an obvious pick for the best Motorola phone with a stylus. No stylus phone is good without a large, quick screen, which is why this phone benefits so greatly from its 6.7-inch pOLED display and its super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Add in its long battery life, hyper-fast wired charging, wireless charging capability, and its surprisingly impressive cameras for a mid-range phone, and you're looking at a pretty great find for $150 off.

Performance on the Moto G Stylus is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, but on a physical level, users go crazy for the vegan leather backing that comes with Motorola phones.

Like any phone, there are a few downsides to the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, one being the fact that it's limited to one OS update. Additionally, the in-display fingerprint sensor is cool, but it's a little uncomfortable to reach for in its current location. Regardless, most users won't find a lot of flaws in this device, and especially not when they get it at this price.