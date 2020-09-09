While Facebook has not officially stated that a sequel to the Oculus Quest is arriving soon, there are enough leaks and bits of information to safely guess that one is on the way. Several leaks of renders and images give us a glimpse of the likely design of the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook could also announce the next Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect, which is the new branding for what was once Oculus Connect. As there's no official confirmation for details on the Oculus Quest 2 at this point, we've done our best to piece together information from leaks and the information that we have. Note that all images in this article of the Oculus Quest 2 are leaks of some kind and might not reflect the exact look and details of the system. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

What will the Oculus Quest 2 cost and when will it release? Details on pricing and a release date are scarce right now, as you'd expect from a device that hasn't officially been announced. That being said, we expect to hear more about the Oculus Quest 2 at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020. Facebook Connect is the new branding that Facebook is using for what was once known as Oculus Connect. When Oculus announced the original Oculus Quest in September 2018, the device then launched in Spring of 2019. There's no guarantee that a follow-up headset will follow a similar timeframe, but there's some precedent for Oculus hardware being announced in September and not coming out for several months. In terms of pricing, it's hard to nail down the exact price of the Oculus Quest 2. It's likely that Facebook won't want to price people out of new hardware. The original Oculus Quest starts at just under $400. We'll have to wait and see if Facebook has similar pricing for its next Oculus Quest. Will the Oculus Quest 2 be delayed? Some reports indicate that the Oculus Quest 2 could be delayed, due in part to supply shortages and other issues related to the current global pandemic. Those reports, however, emerged in May of 2020, so they might not reflect the current status of the Oculus Quest 2. When's the next Oculus event?

Facebook Connect is on September 16, 2020. We expect major news about Oculus at this event. Facebook rebranded this annual event that was formally known as Oculus Connect. Major hardware announcements have occurred at Oculus Connect, so it's fair to assume that major announcements will happen at Facebook Connect. What will the Oculus Quest 2 design look like?

The leaked renders and images we've seen of what is likely the Oculus Quest 2 give us a good idea of what it looks like. All of the images we've seen show a white headset with a similar design to the original Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest 2 appears to have some type of a physical lens adjustment system, but it appears different from that of the original Oculus Quest. There's a chance that it has a few preset options to switch between rather than a physical slider. The Oculus Quest 2 has a USB-C port in the images we've seen, which makes sense as the original Oculus Quest already features USB-C for charging and connecting to a PC for Oculus Link. What are the games coming to Oculus Quest 2? We don't have any details regarding which games will run on the Oculus Quest 2 at this time. That being said, it's safe to assume that any Oculus Quest will be able to run native games downloaded through the Oculus store as well as PCVR games through Oculus Link. Is Oculus Quest 2 backward compatible? Again, we don't have any details regarding games on the Oculus Quest. It does seem likely that the Oculus Quest 2 would be backward compatible. Oculus is clearly investing in the Quest platform and form factor and has spent quite a bit of effort building up the game library of the Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest supports several Oculus Go games, and those two headsets are fairly different. It would be a major disappointment if the Oculus Quest 2 had Touch Controllers and a similar design to the original Oculus Quest but couldn't play all Quest games. What controllers does the Oculus Quest 2 use?