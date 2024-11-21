It's already Black Friday for my favorite Meta Quest 3 and 3S accessories

Get the most epic Quest this holiday season with early Black Friday deals from Kiwi Design, my favorite Meta Quest accessory company. I've recently received all the latest from the company and everything is on sale well ahead of Black Friday including 25% off my new favorite head strap. It works with BOTH the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, so there's no need to figure out an exact model.

The Kiwi Design H4 is the company's brand new halo-style strap that is designed to take weight off your face with an easily adjustable strap that has ample padding for your forehead and the back of your head.

Better yet, it features quality batteries from Amprius Technologies in Fremont, California, including dual USB-PD charging tech that ensures your Meta Quest gets the correct voltage at all times and doesn't get overcharged. That battery not only adds hours of additional playtime but also helps better balance out the head strap for added comfort.

Kiwi Design H4 head strap: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Add battery life and comfort to your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S with the best halo-style head strap you can buy. Thanks to an early Black Friday 2024 sale, this one is a cool 25% off.

✅Recommended if: You like to play long VR sessions and need more comfort or longer battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You only play for 30 minutes or so at a time or are already comfortable with the head strap you've got.

My previous favorite head strap was the BoboVR M3 Pro but Kiwi Design's strap adds tweaks the strap design in a way that's far more comfortable. Not only is it higher up and larger, but that forehead padding is adjustable via a handy dial in the front.

Kiwi also thought of plenty of other niceties like a rigid front connector — instead of the annoying cloth Velcro one most head straps use — as well as a battery that intelligently adjusts voltage to ensure your headset gets the right amount of power without that annoying hissing sound some batteries make.

While you're adding extra comfort to your Quest 3 or 3S, you should also grab a pair of Kiwi Design G4 Pro controller straps. They're 20% off right now and are the most comfortable controller grips I've ever used.

They not only add important grip and padding to the Quest 3 or Quest 3S controllers — which are a little too compact for my liking — but the hand strap is a luxuriously soft cloth that feels similar to one of those extra-soft blankets you might have on your couch.

Kiwi Design G4 Pro controller grips: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Get a grip and get the best controller grips I've ever used for 20% off! These work with the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S controllers, adding grip, a supple and soft hand strap, and convenient battery doors so you don't have to remove them to swap out the battery.

✅Recommended if: You tend to drop the Quest 3 or Quest 3S's controllers, or just find them uncomfortable/too small.

❌Skip this deal if: You use a dock to charge your controllers. Most grips aren't compatible with a dock.

These grips also have a convenient battery door on the side so you don't have to remove them just to swap out the controller battery every so often. If you haven't used controller grips yet, you're seriously not ready for how much better these make things. It's unreal!

Kiwi Design also has its V3 facial interface replacement on sale which is a lot more comfortable than the default facial interface shape and padding. This isn't just a silicone pad you put over top of the original facial interface, it's a full replacement that also adds ventilation to keep the Quest 3's lenses from fogging up during play.

Plus, it's 20% off right now during Kiwi Design's early Black Friday sale. The V3 ONLY works for the Meta Quest 3, though, so if you have a Quest 3S you'll want to grab the Kiwi Design V4 facial interface, instead.

✅Recommended if: The default face pad isn't comfortable for any reason or your lenses get fogged up while playing.

❌Skip this deal if: You find PU leather uncomfortable.

The supple padding both wicks away sweat and is super easy to clean thanks to the PU leather material it's made of. The padding is easily removed and reinstalled via a Velcro backing, and most other face pads fit without issue. If you've already got some face pads lying around from other Quest headsets, they should work on this one.

Two pads come in the pack so it's easy to swap pads when you swap the headset, ensuring you're only sharing fun, not sweat.

Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 29, 2024, but there's no reason to wait until then to outfit your Quest 3 or Quest 3S with the best accessories. We don't ever see deals better than these, so you might as well jump on them now if you've been considering upgrading your headset this year.