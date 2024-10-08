Get 23 free games and $150 off a Meta Quest 3 512GB on Prime Day

The Meta Quest 3S might be on the horizon, but the Meta Quest 3 is still the most premium VR headset Meta will offer until the Meta Quest 4 comes out. Meta just dropped the price of the Meta Quest 3 512GB model to $499, making it an incredible $150 off versus the original $649 price!

Every Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S purchase comes with a copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, the first major entry into the famed Batman Arkham series in a decade.

Plus, each Meta Quest 3 purchase also includes a three-month trial to Meta Quest Plus, Meta's gaming service that gives you access to a rotating library of 20 titles each month, plus two additional curated titles. That means you'll have access to 22 games from day one, plus Batman Arkham Shadow when it releases on October 22, 2024. Meta Quest Plus is normally $7.99 per month.

Meta Quest 3: $649 $499 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3 is the best way to play VR games today, featuring the clearest lenses, the most powerful chipset, and thousands of games ready to play. Plus, each Quest 3 comes with a copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus, giving you a total of 23 free games along with a $150 discount on the headset! Price comparison: Best Buy - $499

✅Recommended if: You want a headset upgrade or are looking to get the best VR gaming experience today. The Meta Quest platform is the largest VR platform available today with thousands of games, great headset accessories, and incredible developer support.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking to spend under $300 on a VR headset this year. Check out an Amazon Renewed Quest 3 or the Meta Quest 3S, in that case.

Upgrading from a Meta Quest 3S to a Meta Quest 3 gets you a slimmer design, a higher resolution display, and substantially better lenses that are clearer and crisper Plus, adjusting those lenses is easier than on the Quest 3S thanks to the adjustment wheel on the bottom of the headset which lets you adjust the lenses even while wearing the headset.

Looking to save even more money? Amazon is selling the Meta Quest 3 128GB model for just $379 through its Renewed Premium program, which means you're getting a unit that looks and feels brand new plus an Amazon warranty to ensure nothing goes wrong when you receive it. Just be aware that the Renewed model doesn't include Batman Arkham Shadow and you'll only get a 1-month trial of Meta Quest Plus.

Of course, you can always pick up the Meta Quest 3S for just $299 which includes the same powerful chipset as the more expensive Meta Quest 3, just in a more affordable form factor. It's got the same controllers as the Quest 3, too, so you'll be getting better ergonomics and next-generation haptic feedback without spending the extra money on a regular Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3S will be released on October 15, 2024 and also includes Batman Arkham Shadow for free, plus a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus granting you the same 23 free games as the more expensive Meta Quest 3!

Meta Quest 3S: $299 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is the new, more affordable way to play the most cutting-edge VR games ever created. Despite the lower price, it packs the same powerful chipset as the Meta Quest 3, meaning you'll be able to play Quest 3 exclusives like Batman Arkham Shadow. The Quest 3S also includes three free months of Meta Quest Plus, giving you a total of 23 free games on day one! Price comparison: Best Buy - $299

Once you've got your Meta Quest 3, head on over to our best Meta Quest games list to help narrow down which of the platform's thousands of games are most worth playing. We've made it simple to pick from your favorite genres and find something worth your time.

You may also want to consider a few accessories for your headset to make it more comfortable. I use these three accessories below and consider them must-haves for any Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S users. The best part is that my favorite head strap and controller grips work perfectly with the Quest 3S, so there's no need to worry about which headset you have.

Only looking to pick up one accessory today? I'd recommend the BoboVR M3 Pro head strap first. It substantially improves headset comfort and adds hours of battery life to your headset with its rechargeable, magnetically hot-swappable battery packs.

BoboVR M3 Pro: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S compatible The cloth strap that ships with the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S leaves a lot to be desired. Swap it out with a BoboVR M3 Pro and get significantly upgraded comfort with easy-to-clean padding, plus a rechargeable, magnetically hot-swappable battery pack on the back that adds hours of playtime to your headset! Now 20% off for October Prime Day!

AMVR Quest 3 controller grips: $25.99 $17.99 at Amazon Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S compatible The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S's controllers are awesome, but these minimal controller grips from AMVR make them so much more comfortable and are 31% off! Never again worry about flinging a controller across the room or dropping it when you throw something in VR thanks to the comfortable hand straps and improved, textured grip that replaces the battery doors on your controllers.