Black Friday Chromebook deals 2024 — score major savings on Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and more

The wait is over: Black Friday Chromebook deals have arrived. Devices from the minds of Acer, Lenovo, Samsung and beyond are all getting discounts this week, and I've done the work of gathering all of the best offers into this guide.

Chromebooks are built to be simple and versatile without sacrificing the reliable specs you need in a laptop. Sure, you may not be doing any hardcore gaming or software development, but if you just need solid performance in a lightweight, portable package, then a Chromebook should get the job done with ease.

Another benefit of these devices is that they're typically quite affordable, which means a good Black Friday deal could come along and knock the price into budget device territory. Don't believe me? Simply keep scrolling to see the best Chromebook discounts on the web today.

Black Friday Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 315: $349 $149 at Best Buy Acer's Chromebook 315 boasts a speedy Intel Pentium processor with a bright 15.6-inch HD display and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab the laptop during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you'll score a whopping $200 discount, plus the retailer will throw in a free protective sleeve and six months of security software.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (2024) 64GB: $209.99 $144.99 at Amazon At just over three pounds, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 features military-grade durability with up to 12 hours of battery life, a 14-inch FHD display, and plenty of ports to connect with other devices. Best of all, this compact laptop is only 145 bucks at Amazon today.

HP 15.6" Chromebook 64GB: $399 $179 at Best Buy Currently sitting with an impressive $220 discount for Black Friday, this HP Chromebook offers solid performance with a sleek, slim-bezel design and anti-glare display, stereo speakers, and 8GB of RAM straight out of the box.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 64GB: $319 $159 at Best Buy Sleek and lightweight, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features up to 13 hours of battery life, an efficient MediaTek processor, and a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. Pair those specs with a $160 discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you're looking at an unmissable deal.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $749.99 $529 at Amazon Acer's Spin 714 features a flip-and-fold design that lets you convert the laptop into a tablet, plus you get an included stylus, great battery life, and an efficient 12th Gen Intel Core processor under the hood. Order the device from Amazon and you'll instantly enjoy a 29% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: $699.99 $599.99, plus up to $500 off with trade-in at Samsung If you can get past the steep price tag, Samsung's ultra-thin and lightweight Galaxy Chromebook Plus is one of the best devices on the list, coming complete with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, a 1080p FHD webcam, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. As part of its Black Friday sale, Samsung is carving a straight $100 off the price, plus you'll be eligible to receive up to $500 off when you process a trade-in on the site.

FAQ

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially hits on November 29th, but there are already a ton of great deals on display. Whether you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, wearable, or Chromebook, we're using our years of experience to track down all the best Black Friday deals from across the web so you don't have to go looking.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday to buy a Chromebook?

While Cyber Monday typically presents some great deals on tech, for most products, Black Friday is still the best sale of the year. If none of the deals in this guide appeal to you yet, you might as well wait and see if anything new goes on sale for Cyber Monday. If a particular offer did catch your eye, however, I wouldn't wait to make your move.