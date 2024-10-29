Black Friday SSD and hard drive deals 2024 — early discounts on storage devices, plus some holiday shopping tips

Everyone knows that Black Friday sales present an ideal opportunity to shop for new devices, but the holiday season is also a great time to find discounted solid-state drives and HHD deals, if you want to give those devices a little extra oomph.

Whether you're trying to increase transfer speed or capacity, I put together this guide as a one-stop shop for all of your storage needs when the holiday sales really kick off. It's also worth noting that many deals have already become available, so I'll be dropping a selection of those below for your perusal, as well.

Keep reading to find all of the best SSD deals and relevant shopping advice of the 2024 season so far, and don't forget to check back later to see what's new — we're actively tracking down all of the best Black Friday deals for Android users, and you won't want to miss what this holiday season has in store.

Black Friday deals

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2TB External Hard Drive: $284.99 $149.99 at Samsung Currently a whopping 47% off at Samsung, weeks before Black Friday, the T7 Shield boasts a rugged construction with IP65 water and dust resistance, high transfer speeds, and 2TB of storage.

WD Easystore 20TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy If you need a ton of storage, check out this early Black Friday deal that carves a whopping $150 off the 20TB Easystore external hard drive by WD. Like all WD products, the desktop hard drive comes with a two-year warranty, customizable auto-backup software, and transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4.0 4TB: $464.99 $299.99 at Samsung Specially crafted for gamers, the top-rated Gen 4 990 Pro SSD from Samsung boasts lightning-fast transfer speeds with 4TB of storage, laptop compatibility, and a suite of storage optimization tools. Grab the SSD direct from Samsung and you'll get $165 off, no strings attached.

Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD 4TB: $424.99 $199.99 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a sleek and compact SSD, look no further than the Samsung T5 EVO. This storage device boasts 4TB of storage with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support and 256bit AES encryption so all of your stuff stays protected. It's also 46% off at Amazon today, weeks before the Black Friday sales officially kick off.

WD Red Pro 18TB NAS Internal Hard Drive: $414.99 $346.99 at Best Buy Heads up, NAS users: this internal hard drive from WD offers support for up to 24 bays with a five-year limited warranty and 18TB of capacity. Grab the WD Red Pro today and you'll enjoy a straight $68 discount, well before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

SK Hynix Tube T31 1TB SSD Stick: $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon This isn't your grandparents' USB stick. Designed specifically for use on video game consoles, the SK Hynix Tube T31 backs up your data with speeds of up to 10Gbps, plus you get a three-year warranty and 1TB of storage in a portable, pocket-sized package. Why wait for Black Friday when Amazon is already slashing 31% off?

FAQ

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday doesn't officially land until November 29th, but plenty of retailers are already launching huge sales ahead of the major shopping event. We've already begun covering great Samsung deals and Google Pixel deals, and that's only the tip of the iceberg of what we expect to see over the next few weeks.

Which retailer has the best Black Friday SSD deals?

You can expect to see lots of discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, but don't forget to check the smaller, more-specialist retailers like Newegg or even the manufacturers themselves before committing to one store. Samsung is sure to launch a major sale on its storage devices, for instance.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Should I shop during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

It depends on what you're looking for. Black Friday is usually better for large purchases, such as Android phones or TVs, while Cyber Monday might be a better time for buying smaller devices and accessories. Needless to say, we'll be hard at work sharing all of the best deals across the two sales so you don't miss anything particularly noteworthy.