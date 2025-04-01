Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, but you can STILL get over $200 off the Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop with this deal

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over but there are still plenty of deals, including excellent discounts on Samsung laptops and more. Among them is this deal for 23% off the 15.6-inch configuration Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, saving buyers over $200 on a powerful laptop, and bringing this computer down to its lowest price ever.

For those looking for a great Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge packs a punch with 16GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. Users also love the large, 3K AMOLED display, which rocks a 120Hz refresh rate for super-quick performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (15.4-inch): $999.99 $797.00 at Amazon This over-$200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is the lowest price the laptop has ever reached, so it's definitely a good time to consider this deal if you're in the market for a new computer. The Book 4 Edge is another solid device within Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem, offering impressive performance speeds and a user-friendly Windows OS experience. At 20% off what's typically a $1,000 price tag, those looking for a deal on a premium Windows laptop may want to consider this one.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a laptop with a vibrant, smooth display; you prefer laptops that are relatively thin and lightweight; you want a laptop within the Galaxy AI and Samsung ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something that's even more powerful and don't mind a premium price tag; you prefer a smaller laptop and would rather go with the 14-inch version of this computer; you don't need a power-packed PC and would rather spend less than this.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the best Samsung laptops with Windows there is for those who can manage an $800-plus budget. Buyers like it for the 15.6-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, CoPilot Plus and Windows AI features, and powerful performance supported by 16GB of RAM and a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor.

Samsung also says battery life for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is up to 15 hours, making it a good option for students, professionals on the go, or anyone else looking for a performance-level machine. This configuration comes with 512GB of storage, Galaxy and Windows AI features including auto-captions, Windows Studio Effects, Cocreator in Paint, and a full keyboard and numeric pad. Plus, it's fairly thin and lightweight for its large screen size, so you don't have to compromise portability for performance.

Even at this discounted price point, the larger version of the Galaxy Book Edge 4 may be pretty expensive for some, though this is a pretty great deal for anyone who can work with a premium budget.