Ah, bummer: Google is putting an end to the free YouTube background playback loophole

What you need to know

Google has closed a loophole that let Android users play YouTube videos in the background without a Premium plan.

The workaround relied on mobile browsers like Samsung Internet or Brave to enable background playback for free.

Google says background playback is meant to stay exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers on mobile devices.

Google has officially confirmed that it is closing a loophole that allowed Android users to play YouTube videos in the background for free.

YouTube Premium offers several perks, including an ad-free experience, the ability to download videos for offline viewing, and background playback on mobile devices. Until now, however, many users have relied on a workaround to access background playback without paying.

Android users commonly used third-party browsers like Samsung Internet, Brave, or Vivaldi to open YouTube's mobile website and accessed background playback from there. Google has now confirmed that this workaround no longer works.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

In a statement to Android Authority, Google confirmed that YouTube has been updated so non-Premium users can no longer access background playback through mobile web browsers. The company reiterated that background playback is intended to be exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers.

Early reports of the workaround breaking surfaced via PiunikaWeb, with users noticing that the feature had stopped working. Google has now confirmed that this behavior is intentional.

Now, when you play a YouTube video in a web browser using a non-Premium account and lock your device, playback controls disappear from the lock screen. You can't resume playback manually either. Even tapping the play button does nothing, as YouTube appears to be blocking background playback entirely on its end.

Android Central's Take

This move felt inevitable. Google has already been cracking down on extension-based ad blockers, and closing this loophole fits that broader approach.