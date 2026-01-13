Every smart home brand should be watching how Bose is sunsetting SoundTouch speakers

Discontinuations are inevitable for internet-reliant devices, but how they're handled matters.

When you buy a smart home device that relies on an internet connection or cloud servers for functionality, a clock starts ticking. These devices will not work forever, because eventually, the companies that made them will decide to no longer support them. Some smart home and Internet-of-Things gadgets last much longer than expect, while others will be shuttered far earlier than customers predicted.

Internet-connected devices will be discontinued at some point — this is inevitable. What happens after is uncertain. Some brands leave customers high and dry with bricked hardware and others offer refunds or store credit to allow customers to upgrade to newer (supported) models.

Bose got it wrong, then made it right

Speakers should theoretically last forever, but once smart functionality is in the mix, you can't take anything for granted. Bose's SoundTouch lineup of home theater speakers and soundbars were "smart" and used cloud-based features for music playback and multi-room listening. They were also expensive, with some models costing well over $1,000.

In its initial October 2025 announcement, Bose said that beginning Feb. 18, 2026, it would discontinue cloud support for all SoundTouch products. The hardware would no longer receive security updates, the app would shut down, and Spotify/TuneIn integration and multi-room playback would disappear.

Understandably, this wasn't received well by users, who expressed outrage on Reddit over their smart speakers turning into dumb speakers. According to the original plan, SoundTouch speakers could continue playing music over Bluetooth, Aux, or HDMI, but that was it.