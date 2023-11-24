Amazon has taken 25% off one of my favorite smart lights from GE during Black Friday

By Chris Wedel
published

This 2-pack of GE Cync smart bulbs are perfect for year-round ambience

GE Cync Color Bulb
(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Here we are again with Amazon offering some excellent Black Friday discounts on loads of tech items, including some of the best smart home devices. While you can definitely find plenty of savings to outfit your home with any smart gadget you could think of, one of the easiest ways to get started with or add to your smart home is with one of the best smart lights you can get in the GE Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs at 25% off.

Snag a two-pack of the excellent GE Cync Smart LED Bulbs for 25% off

GE Cync Smart LED Bulbs: $23.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Of all the smart lights that are on sale for Black Friday, this two-pack of GE Cync smart lights might be the best option for expanding or starting your smart home journey thanks to the simple setup, excellent features, and direct Wi-Fi connection.

These GE Cync lights are pretty great for many reasons, and one of those reasons is these are some of the best smart lights that don't require a hub. This means that in order to get your new full-color smart bulbs up and going, connect each light directly to your home's Wi-Fi network with the Cync app. Once you're done with that, you'll be able to set the mood perfectly across your favorite smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. 

GE Cync offers a nice range of products that work together, including wireless dimmer switches, motion sensors, cameras, and more. So, whether you are starting your smart home build now or adding to it, this Black Friday deal on a two-pack of GE Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs is a fantastic way to do it.

