I test accessories to earn my daily bread — this is the Anker power bank I would buy

My entire job revolves around testing power banks, chargers, and other accessories on the daily. Anker offers such a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, but the Anker Prime series stands out as the brand's best lineup of power banks. Although the mighty 250W 27,650mAh 3 Ports power bank is usually expensive, this Prime Day 2024 deal slashes the price by 33%.

Not only does this Anker Prime power bank have a gigantic battery capacity, but it also has a rich variety of practical features. There's an LCD display to indicate the battery level, wattage, and more. You can even connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and check on your power bank's power management.

Anker Prime 250W 27,650mAh 3 Ports power bank: $179.99 at $119.00 at Amazon This gigantic portable power bank provides you with all the power and ports you could ever need on the go. It's usually pretty pricey, but you get 33% off with this Prime Day deal. Anker even throws in a USB-C cable for free.

✅Recommended if: you want the best large-capacity power bank with lots of ports.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something lightweight.

The Anker Prime 250W 27,650mAh 3 Ports power bank can top up a laptop, a phone, and maybe even another mini power bank for you. The accessory isn't nearly as heavy or chunky as you would expect. And if you shell out some more money, you can grab the compatible wireless charging station for the 27,650mAh battery pack to refuel it quickly and wirelessly. The 250W charging speed is unrivalled and you get both USB-C and USB-A ports, with support for Apple, Samsung, and Google's fast charging profiles.

Out of all the weird and wonderful charging accessories out there, the Anker Prime battery pack is the best power bank that money can buy. I found it to perform superbly in my testing and highly recommend it to anyone who's in dire need of a good power bank.