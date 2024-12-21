Now I'm listening! Days before Christmas, these awesome Beats headphones are HALF OFF

Even if they won't make it in time for Christmas, wireless headphone deals are still going live left and right. For instance, Amazon and other retailers have chopped the price of the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones in half, making them a sub-$100 pick and bringing them back to their lowest price ever.

These aren't the premium headphone pick from Beats, but if you're a casual user who needs a solid jumping-off point into the wireless headphone world, these might be a good pick at this price. They sport up to 50 hours of battery life and feature high-quality audio that isn't too bass-forward, offering crisp, clear listening. They also have versatile connectivity that some other competitors don't include, letting users listen via Bluetooth, USB-C, or a 3.5mm headphone input.

Beats Solo 4: $199.95 $99.99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 headphones are a great entry-level wireless pick, and with half off from Amazon and other retailers, now could be a great time to upgrade. From optimum comfort on the ear cups to solid audio and battery life, these headphones are a great effort from the Beats brand, even if they sound slightly different from past releases. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99 | Walmart - $99.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for headphones that include Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm connectivity; you want high-quality audio that isn't overwhelmingly bass-heavy;

❌Skip this deal if: you need wireless headphones with active noise cancellation; you'd rather upgrade to the Beats Studio Pro headphones; you need wireless Hi-Res audio support.

The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones were released earlier this year, offering a very clean audio experience with mechanical buttons, up to 50 hours of battery life, and multiple audio connectivity options. Our review lays out how great they are as a pair of entry-level wireless headphones, offering audio quality that's more crisp and straightforward than past releases from Beats—which have naturally been louder in the low-end.

While the drivers aren't as inherently bassy as past headphone releases from Beats, the Solo 4s do still include the ability to EQ using the mobile app, so you can customize them to be this way if you want to.

Interestingly, these don't include active noise cancellation (ANC), so if that's a dealbreaker, you'll want to consider other wireless headphones. Additionally, they don't support wireless Hi-Res formats like aptX Lossless or LDAC, which might be a need for some. Beyond that, however, it's hard to beat this level of audio quality from a name-brand for under $100, so it might be worth trying them out.