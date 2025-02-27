Score! The original Powerbeats Pro are now $70 off, but the deal gets even better with some freebies from Best Buy

If you're in the market for a great deal on wireless earbuds, you might appreciate this one. Right now, you can get $70 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro, a last-gen earbud option that still boasts clear, crisp audio. Additionally, we liked them for their comfortable ear clips, which are perfect for fitness use, and a fair price tag with that brings them down to just $130.

While Beats recently launched the Powerbeats Pro 2, which added a nice range of fitness features, the original Powerbeats still have that signature Beats audio quality, making them extra competitive with a few bucks knocked off the price tag.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy The Beats Powerbeats Pro are just $130 at Best Buy right now, and a couple of other retailers are also running discounts—though not to the same extent. Best Buy is even throwing in a three-month subscription to Apple Music at no additional cost. The Powerbeats Pro earbuds were originally launched almost six years ago, but they still hold up as evidenced by their becoming the best-selling Beats ever. They come with a locked-in fit, a reasonable mid-range price, a charging case, and perhaps most importantly, strong audio. If you aren't the type to need the latest release, this might be a good time to pick up some new wireless buds. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.99 | Walmart - $189.00

✅Recommended if: you like wireless earbuds that include the sporty over-ear clips; you want true wireless earbuds that include a charging case; you want earbuds with around nine hours of battery life, or up to a full day with the intermittent use of a charging case.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't like earbuds with over-ear clips or you wear glasses and worry they won't be a good fit together; you need earbuds that have an IPXX rating for water and dust protection, rather than general water resistance; you need earbuds with a physical headphone jack.

Although it's been a while since the Beats Powerbeats Pros were released, they've remained the best-sellers for the brand up through the recent release of a next-gen version boasting added fitness features. But if you don't need all the bells and whistles of a new product, the original Powerbeats Pro earbuds are solid, especially when you can grab them at such a competitive price.

The charging case includes a Lightning to USB-A charging cable with super quick charging. Per charge, the earbuds themselves get around nine hours of playback time, though Beats says you can get as much as a full days' worth when using the case. In addition to their over-ear clips, which make them a good option for runners or other fitness enthusiasts, they also come with four different-sized ear tips for optimal fit.