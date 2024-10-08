Hear that? It's the sound of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro crashing to their LOWEST PRICE EVER for Prime Day

Amazon has launched its latest Prime Day earbud deals, including $40 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This 16% discount is perfect for those who are already steeped in the Galaxy ecosystem, offering a seamless integrated experience with Samsung's phones and smartwatches. Samsung also launched a sleek new stem design with the Buds 3 Pro, alongside some useful Galaxy AI features.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $209.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day Samsung's latest generation of earbuds are a hit with early users, and a 16% discount for Amazon's October Prime Day certainly doesn't hurt their case (so to speak). The Buds 3 Pro boast high-quality audio and customizable listening, but where they really shine are some of their more unique AI features, such as adaptive equalization.

✅Recommended if: you want earbuds with a stem; you have other Samsung Galaxy devices that you can integrate with the Buds 3 Pro; you're looking for a good deal on current-gen earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't have a Samsung phone and you want access to high-resolution audio; getting the newest generation of earbuds isn't a priority for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer an array of useful features, a simple stem design, and IP57 dust and water resistance. Without the case, the earbuds themselves will get around 6 hours of battery life when using ANC, or up to 26 hours with the use of the charging case.

Our favorite things about these earbuds are the Galaxy AI features, like a real-time interpreter, an adaptive equalizer, and a handful of audio-improvement AI features. You'll also still get customizable EQ and 360 Audio using the mobile app and access to high-resolution SSC codecs with Samsung devices.

To get the most out of these Samsung earbuds, we definitely recommend using them with other Galaxy devices, like the Watch lineup's Samsung Wear. Fortunately, there are plenty of Prime Day Samsung deals available if you're trying to expand your toolkit of devices ahead of the holidays.