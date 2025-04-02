Amazon is still slashing 20% OFF these noise-cancelling earbuds from JBL – but how long can it last?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ended a few days ago but there are still some leftover deals available, meaning it could be buyers' last chance to catch a range of offers on earbuds, phones, tablets, and more. For those who want to control their earbuds without using a mobile app, the retailer has cut 20% off these JBL Live Buds 3, which feature a robust charging screen display.

The Live Buds 3 offer true wireless earbud functionality, and JBL says they'll get you 40 hours total of playback time with the use of the charging case. They also feature adaptive noise cancellation for customizing how much you need to hear your surroundings, and the six microphones offer clear audio for phone calls and voice commands.

JBL Live Buds 3: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon Head to Amazon right now and you can get $40 off the JBL Live Buds 3, a pair of wireless earbuds with a touchscreen built into the charging case. From IP55 water and dust resistance rating to the custom ambient sound capabilities, these are a solid pair of wireless earbuds for on the go or at home, and the built-in offers quick, easy customization controls.

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of wireless earbuds with a physical interface for audio controls, rather than having to use a mobile app; you're looking for something with active noise cancellation and other audio features; you'd prefer earbuds with crisp phone call audio quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want a charging case with a screen on it; you need earbuds at an even cheaper price point without all the bells and whistles; you'd prefer over-ear headphones to wireless earbuds.

The JBL Live Buds 3 are a unique pair of earbuds in that they feature a charging case touchscreen, while most today utilize a mobile app to control features like equalization, ANC, and more. For those who like having a physical interface but want true wireless earbuds, these are a good pick, sporting the well-regarded audio that many of the best JBL headphones feature.

These earbuds sport 10mm tuned dynamic drivers, six mics, and IP55 ingress protection. They charge using a USB-C cable or wireless charging, offering up to 10 hours of independent playback time or an additional 30 hours with the use of the charging case.

To be sure, those who don't mind using mobile to customize their audio can still use the JBL app, but if you'd prefer a display on your charging case, these could be the earbuds for you.