Charge up the savings! This portable Anker power bank is HALF OFF at Amazon right now

By published

Under $13 is a pretty decent deal for a portable 10,000mAh charger.

Various Anker charger colors
(Image credit: Anker)

In this day and age, having a reliable power bank is must, but finding a good portable charger deal doesn't have to be costly. As one example, you can get half off the Anker Zolo Power Bank at Amazon during the retailer's Big Spring Sale, bringing this 10,000mAh unit down to under $13.

With fast 30W charging and its small overall build, the Zolo says it can offer around two full charges for most cell phones, or up to 10 for most wireless earbuds. It comes with a built-in USB-C charging cable and a 20W re-charging port, and it's currently available in four different colors.

Anker Zolo Power Bank (10,000mAh): $25.99 $12.94 at Amazon

The 10,000mAh Anker Zolo Power Bank is half off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to under $13. If you're like me, it's hard to want to pick up something like a power bank at full price, so it's nice to catch some of these deals when they come around.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a small, affordable power bank that can keep devices charged for a while; you don't want to spend more than $15 on a portable charger; you need a power bank with 30W fast-charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to a larger battery and wouldn't mind paying more.

The Anker Zolo Power Bank is a pretty basic portable device charger, but at under $13, it's not a bad option even as a backup or second power bank. Anker says this device can charge most phones to roughly 50 percent in under half an hour using its 30W charging speeds. In addition to the built-in USB-C cable, it also includes a 20W recharging port for the power bank itself.

The Zolo is available in Black, Blue, Pink, or White, and it measures just about 4.32 inches by 2.58 inches for a small, transport-friendly design.

If you're looking for an even larger portable power bank, the Zolo's 20,000mAh configuration is currently about 32% off, ringing in at just under $25. Or you can upgrade even further to around 50,000mAh, which many of the best power banks offer. Still, you'll definitely pay more at the premium level, and 10,000 or 20,000mAh is usually enough for most phones and other small devices.

Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.

