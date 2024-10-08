This incredible "beast of a smartwatch" just got a 35% discount during the October Prime Day sale

The TicWatch Pro 5 got rave reviews from our reviewer, who gave it 4.5 stars for its incredible performance, multi-day battery life, and overall Wear OS 3 experience. While it’s usually $349.99, this smartwatch is now selling for $227.49, $122.50 off during Amazon Big Deal Days. That’s a 35% discount!

What should you know about this smartwatch? It’s only compatible with Android devices and runs Wear OS 3. Our reviewer describes it as a Pixel Watch with a larger 1.43-inch display. What he really loves about this device is Essential Mode that involves a standard screen that’s always visible combined with a low-power panel you can use when you want to save battery life. That helps contribute to the up to 80-hour battery life, or just over three days.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Key features include a 5ATM water-resistant rating so you can safely swim with it, 100+ sports modes, built-in GPS, speaker and mic, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and smart training features. Bottom line: this watch pretty much has it all.

Ticwatch Pro 5: $349.99 $227.49 at Amazon What truly sets the Pixel Watch-like Ticwatch Pro 5 apart from others is the extremely useful Essential Mode that helps extend battery life by displaying a low-power panel when you manually select it, or even on a schedule. Packed with premium features, this watch is being offered for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it sell for.

Recommended for: Someone who wants an experience like a Google Pixel Watch without the added frills and the bigger price tag.

Skip this deal if: You want Google Assistant and worry about long-term use with future Wear OS updates it might not support.

What else does our reviewer love about this premium smartwatch? He appreciates that the Snapdragon W5+ processor ensures snappy performance: he didn’t once experience slow loading or stutter when scrolling through menus. He misses not having Google Assistant access, but realistically, how often would you use it anyway? He also has concerns about future Wear OS updates. But for now, this smartwatch is indeed updatable to the latest Wear OS 4.

Overall, he gives this watch the seal of approval even over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, mostly thanks to the genius that is Essential Mode. It’s a feat to be able to deliver a smartwatch at this price that rivals a Samsung Galaxy model.

Knowing you can immediately update this smartwatch to WearOS 4 out of the box and get the best performance possible makes it easy to forget that it was launched a year and-a-half ago. The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 still has plenty of life left in it, and with the stand-out Essential Mode feature, you can extend battery life for those times you need it most. A smartwatch like this at its regular price is a bargain, and with the cost down to $227.49 for Amazon Big Deal Days, reduced by $122.50 from the regular price of $349.99, it’s worth considering for the fitness fan on your list.