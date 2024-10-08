Not a typo — score 21% OFF the best Android watch of the year during October Prime Day!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm is $69 off (...nice) for Amazon Prime Day 2024, less than two months from its launch.
When it comes to buying an affordable smartwatch with proper Wear OS integration, your search should start and end with this Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal for Prime Day. I didn't expect a major discount so close to its July 24 launch, but Amazon is selling the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for $260 (21% off).
The 1.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is my #1 pick for best Android smartwatch, not counting expensive options like the Galaxy Watch Ultra that most people can't afford. My second favorite, the Pixel Watch 3, is sitting stubbornly at $399 for the closest 1.43-inch display option, making $260 a steal.
No other sizes or colors are as cheap as the 44mm Green one, and we have no idea how long stock will last, so we'd recommend hopping on this Prime Day deal fast if you're interested.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm: $329.99 $260.72 at Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 7 has the fastest performance of a Wear OS watch, paired with dual-band GPS and enhanced HR accuracy to make it a surprisingly accurate option for athletes, not to mention its in-depth Samsung Health data like heart rhythm, body fat %, and sleep quality. It has four years of Wear OS updates to come, so you can make it last and get a ton of bang for your buck.
✅Recommended if: You want better performance, workout accuracy, storage space, and newer sensors than the Galaxy Watch 6 offers. You want better ruggedness and battery life than the Pixel Watch 3 offers.
❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather save even more money on the Galaxy Watch 6, which is a slight downgrade but about $100 less for its 44mm size. Or else you'd rather get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for much better battery life, even if it's much more expensive.
Having tested all of the top Wear OS watches out there today, the Galaxy Watch series is hard to beat. The only reason I'd hold off on buying the Galaxy Watch 7 is if you think you can get a better deal during Black Friday in a month. As it is, I don't think any other Android watch can match the Watch 7, even if it's more expensive.
