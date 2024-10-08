Forget the Watch 7, last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has crashed to its lowest price EVER for Prime Day

Are you on the hunt for the best deal on an Android smartwatch? Let me point you to the best Wear OS watch I reviewed last year, the Galaxy Watch 6. It topped our list of the best Android watches until the Watch 7 supplanted it, and it's currently 46% off ($161.49) for Prime Day 2024, the lowest price we've ever seen.

You can always snag the Galaxy Watch 7 for a decent discount, but it's still close to full price. Based on deal trends last year, Watch 7 buyers might want to hold off until Black Friday, when it'll certainly dip even lower.

With the Watch 6, however, we can't know how long Samsung's stock will last; you can risk waiting until late November to save more, but over $120 off the Galaxy Watch 6 is already an excellent deal on a well-rounded smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299 $161.49 at Amazon If you compare the Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6, you'll find the last-gen smartwatch matches the newer model in display size and brightness, memory, protection, battery, software, and most of its sensors. It's a comfortably light, speedy watch with a popular UI and free choice between Google and Samsung apps and assistants.

We loved the Galaxy Watch 6 for its strong performance and comfortably lightweight design. Its 1.3- or 1.5-inch AMOLED displays have thin borders and twice the brightness of most other watches; since Wear OS 5 adapts menus and apps to take advantage of the extra size, you'll benefit if you pay a bit extra for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6.

Best of all, Samsung offers four years of Wear OS updates and security updates; that's one more update than the Pixel Watch series, and several more than other Wear OS brands. That's what makes this deal such good value: it'll get new features for years and retain its trade-in value for your next watch.

I'll admit that I really like the Galaxy Watch 7 because of its dual-band GPS tracking, more accurate heart rate data during intense workouts, doubled storage, and boosted CPU power. If you're an athlete that doesn't mind paying extra, try holding out for the Watch 7 (or snag one now for a decent discount); otherwise, though, the Galaxy Watch 6 matches the newer model in almost every way.