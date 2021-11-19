What you need to know
- Stadia celebrates its second anniversary today since its launch on November 19, 2019.
- Google is heavily discounting the Stadia Premiere Edition as part of the anniversary or giving it away with the purchase of a game during the platform's Black Friday sale.
- The company revealed stats about the past year for Stadia and future plans for the cloud platform.
Google is celebrating the second anniversary of Stadia with a heavy discount on its hardware alongside other sales to coincide with Black Friday.
The company is marking down its Stadia Premiere Edition from its regular $80 price to $22/€22 on the Google Store for a limited time, or supplies last, as a cheeky way to mark the occasion. The Stadia Premiere Edition contains a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller, and was replaced by the Play and Watch with Google TV Package last August. The discount is available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.
Stadia will also be participating in Black Friday by giving away the Stadia Premiere Edition with the purchase of any game or game bundle priced at $30 or more from the Stadia store. Google has given away the hardware package with buying a game before as recently as last September, but this offer is only available in the United States. The deal begins today until Monday, November 29, and the hardware must be redeemed by December 11, 2021.
The Stadia store will have its own Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 67% off on some of the best Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077 alongside Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and Outriders.
Google also revealed some stats about the past year for Stadia and a brief overview of its future. Since its first anniversary last November, the service has added 120 games to the store and Stadia Pro members have been able to claim 91 games if subscribed since that time.
As for the future, Google said it would continue to experiment with features that make it "easier for players to get into games and try Stadia for themselves," expand game categories such as online action games and open world titles, and bring Stadia to more devices. The company has been following the path of adding more games and features to the streaming service for most of 2021 since it shut down its first-party Stadia development studio last February.
