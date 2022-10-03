Best answer: You can use your Stadia controller to play games on PC via Steam. Alternatively, your Stadia controller also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android.

What else can I do with my Stadia controller?

On Feb. 2, 2021, Google announced that it was shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment, closing its internal development studios, with head Jade Raymond departing the company. Moving forward, there won't be any internally-developed exclusive games.

However, Google didn't stop there, sharing on Sep. 30, 2022, that Stadia services are ceasing altogether. Players have until Jan. 18, 2023, to continue using Stadia, at which point the servers will shut down, and games will no longer be playable.

Your Stadia controller may not be used for playing exclusive games developed by Stadia Games and Entertainment or even games on Stadia altogether. Still, it can be used for a few other things.

To start, if you still want to play games remotely, you can try Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android. You'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, at which point you just pair the Stadia controller to your phone using a USB-C cable, and you're good to go.

The Stadia controller technically does have some Bluetooth hardware, but it's limited and mainly used for the initial setup process. Stadia is designed to work around Wi-Fi connections, limiting its overall wireless functionality with the best Android phones.

Alternatively, you can also use your Stadia controller to play PC games! You'll still need a USB-C cable to connect your controller to your PC. You may also need to enable Big Picture Mode in Steam settings to let the Steam client detect the controller. Just remember that some games don't support controllers, in which case you'd still need to use a mouse and keyboard.

Can I still use my Stadia controller to play Stadia games?

Not for much longer. Google is shuttering Stadia altogether on Jan. 18, 2023, so you can only play games until then. Additionally, you can only access the best Stadia games like Cyberpunk 2077 if you've already purchased them, as Google has closed the store, so no one can make any future purchases given the impending closure of the platform as a whole.

If you've spent a lot of money on Stadia games and extra controllers, there is a small saving grace, as Google has committed to refunding all purchases made through the official Stadia store and Google store.

