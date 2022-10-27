First on Stadia title Wavetale coming to PC and consoles in December

What you need to know

Wavetale will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Dec. 12.

The third-person action adventure single-player game originally released as a First on Stadia timed-exclusive in November 2021.

Google Stadia will be shutting down on Jan. 18, 2023, and Stadia players will no longer be able to access their purchased or Stadia Pro titles.

Third-person action adventure game Wavetale will be launching for PC and consoles on Dec. 12, publisher Thunderful Games and developer Zoink Games announced today.

Wavetale originally launched on Google Stadia in a surprise reveal and released on the same day last November. It was a First on Stadia title, or timed-exclusive, and was planned on coming to other platforms sometime in 2022. The game will be releasing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The single-player title followed Sigrid, a teenage girl who befriends a shadow that allows her to walk on water, as she explores the open waters to save what is left of the submerged world. Our Wavetale on Stadia review called it a "pleasant surfing adventure" that praised the visuals and movement mechanics, though did not provide much challenge.

While it was always expected to release on other platforms, it will no longer be bound to Stadia which will be shutting down on Jan. 18, 2023. Other games exclusive to the service have been a mixed bag when it comes to porting elsewhere.

Arena multiplayer game Outcasters will die when the servers are turned off, while Tequila Works' GYLT will be multiplatform in 2023 and Q-Games is openly looking for a publisher to port PixelJunk Raiders. Meanwhile, no announcements have been made regarding the future of tinyBuild's Hello Engineer and Bandai-Namco's 64-player battle royale Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.