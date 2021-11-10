What you need to know
- Wavetale is a story-driven action adventure game that was announced and launched today on Stadia.
- It can be purchased in the store or claimed at no additional cost for Stadia Pro members.
- Google is having a Stadia indie sale with discounts on over 20 games until November 18.
Thunderful Publishing announced and launched Wavetale on Stadia today, as revealed by actor and host Mark Hamill during the Thunderful World digital games showcase.
Wavetale is a third-person action adventure game that follows Sigrid, "a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water." Players are tasked to "unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures, and discover secrets hidden under the surface" in this game from creators of Lost in Random and the SteamWorld series.
The game is available now on the Stadia store for $30, but can be claimed by Stadia Pro subscribers at no additional cost. Wavetale is a First on Stadia release, or timed-exclusive, and will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022.
Google also revealed it is currently holding a sale for over 20 indie titles on Stadia until November 18. While the sale does not include some of the absolute best Stadia games, it does feature discounts on great games like Hotline Miami, Spiritfarer, and the recently released Hello Engineer which offers a 30-minute free trial to play the game before buying.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
