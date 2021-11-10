Thunderful Publishing announced and launched Wavetale on Stadia today, as revealed by actor and host Mark Hamill during the Thunderful World digital games showcase.

Wavetale is a third-person action adventure game that follows Sigrid, "a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water." Players are tasked to "unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures, and discover secrets hidden under the surface" in this game from creators of Lost in Random and the SteamWorld series.

The game is available now on the Stadia store for $30, but can be claimed by Stadia Pro subscribers at no additional cost. Wavetale is a First on Stadia release, or timed-exclusive, and will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022.