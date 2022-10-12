Cyberpunk 2077 dev details how Stadia players can transfer their saves before shutdown

What you need to know

Stadia will be shutting down and ending its service on Jan. 23, 2023.

All Stadia games and data will be lost forever after that date.

CD Projekt RED detailed how Cyberpunk 2077 players can transfer their Stadia game saves to the PC and console versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt RED has revealed a solution on how Stadia players will be able to transfer their game saves from the soon-to-be defunct platform to PC and consoles.

The company today updated its Stadia support article detailing where to find the game's save files. According to the article, the process starts with downloading the Stadia data through Google Takeout, and then copying and pasting the Cyberpunk 2077 files into a specific folder on the PC version.

While Google Takeout has been one suggested method for transferring your Stadia saves since Google announced the service's shutdown late last month, it can be a bit arduous. Downloading the Stadia package through Google Takeout will give saves for all games owned by the player, and knowing which files to move can be different depending on the game. CD Projekt RED has even included specific folder paths and a screenshot in the article to illustrate.

It is possible to transfer the Stadia save to console versions, but would require multiple copies of Cyberpunk 2077. The PC version is required to transfer to first, then can be transferred to consoles with cross-progression through a GOG account. The game received cross-progression with the Edgerunners update last month, though players noticed the feature was absent from the Stadia version.

Cyberpunk 2077 players on Stadia will have until Jan. 18, 2023 to make the switch, as that is when Stadia will be shutting down. CD Projekt RED global PR director Radek Grabowski even confirmed to The Verge that there will be no way to retrieve the data after that date.

While Google will be giving out refunds for all Stadia games sold, some studios have been making contingency plans for its users to continue playing its games on other platforms. Ubisoft had announced it would be possible to transfer a player's purchases to PC through Ubisoft Connect, while one developer is just giving out free Steam keys with proof of purchase.