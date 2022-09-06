Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia gets Edgerunners update today, Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023
New weapons, cross-progression, and more Keanu Reeves.
- Cyberpunk 2077’s new expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be coming in 2023
for Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
- The Edgerunner update is now available on all platforms today, and brings
new features and fixes.
- The free update adds new weapons, cross-progression saves, and free
content tied to the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix anime series coming next
week.
Cyberpunk 2077 launched on Stadia alongside other platforms in 2020, and CD
Projekt RED has officially announced the game’s first expansion and a new update live today for all platforms.
The expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will see the player’s protagonist V join the New United States of America. The studio released a brief teaser trailer for the expansion, but also revealed that Keanu Reeves will be returning in the role of Johnny Silverhand, who played a major role in the original game.
The Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled to release sometime in 2023 and will be coming to Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The expansion will not be available for last-generation consoles.
Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia also received a new update today that brings new features, fixes, and content themed after the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series coming to Netflix on Sept. 13. The Edgerunners update, or patch 1.6, now allows cross-progression to easily transfer your saves in the cloud across all platforms.
The update adds six new firearms, five melee weapons, three gigs, the Roach Race arcade game, and the ability to change V’s outfit without changing the character's armor stats. The free Edgerunners anime content consists of new equipment, photo mode features, and “some secrets” added to Night City. The official patch notes also bring a huge list of changes and fixes, and the Stadia version received a version-specific fix of adding missing key bindings for toggling walking and holstering your weapon.
Despite its rocky launch on last-generation consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia was able to sidestep some of those technical issues and was well-received for its
atmosphere and story. CD Projekt RED has continued to update the game since
launch and has remained on our list as one of the best Stadia games for the streaming gaming platform.
