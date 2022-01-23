Best answer: Yes. PlayStation VR2 features four cameras on the headset for tracking and the tracking bands on the PS VR2 Sense controllers. This allows for room-scale tracking, but players will still be limited by the USB-C cable that tethers PS VR2 to the PS5.

PS5 VR room-scale tracking: Taking a walk One of the biggest detractors from full immersion on the original PSVR was the limited range of movement options. While some of the best PSVR accessories, like the PlayStation Aim controller, enabled unique experiences that made specific VR games feel quite realistic, you still could only move so far or turn so much before being yelled at by the game. Other VR systems like the Oculus Quest 2 let players play anywhere and move as much as they want, so it makes sense that PlayStation gamers would want the PS5 VR — or PS VR2 — to work the same way. At CES 2022, PlayStation announced that instead of the outside-in tracking method employed by PSVR, PS VR2 would utilize inside-out tracking with four cameras on the headset. Along with the headset, Sony detailed the new PS5 VR controllers, and it's the new tracking method for these controllers that should allow for room-scale tracking. These new controllers sport a unique ring design, haloing around your hands and wrists while you hold each controller. Sony says these controllers are tracked by the headset thanks to these rings, which means that Sony's tracking methods are similar to the Oculus Quest and Rift S line of products. Inside-out tracking is just a fancy term that means the VR headset has cameras on it used to track controllers and the space around them.

It goes without saying if Sony is using cameras on the headset to track the controllers in 3D space, then there's no reason Sony won't be using those same cameras to track where you are in the room. The original PSVR used a dual-camera solution positioned under your TV, giving it stereoscopic accuracy much in the way your eyes would. The problem here is that it can't move with you and can't see all the room angles, giving it a limited range of movement. Cameras on the PS5 VR headset will be able to accurately track every movement you make, from crouching down to avoiding enemy fire, bending over to look under a table to find that hidden clue, or grabbing another arrow from the quiver on your back. PS5 VR room-scale tracking: A snag in the cord

The only limit to the PS VR2 is that it still tethers players to the PS5 with a single USB-C cable. While that's an impressive improvement over the original PSVR — which required a two-plug cable to connect to a processor unit, which also needs several additional cords to be connected — many gamers were hoping to hear that the PS5 VR would be completely wireless. While we're only aware of the PS5 VR wired version, there's little reason to think that Sony won't offer some sort of wireless version. Whether this comes as a premium model that will cost a bit extra or an optional accessory attached to the PS VR2 is anyone's best guess. Regardless of these options, having any model with a cable means that there's certainly going to be a somewhat limited range of movement, even if it only means that you can't venture further than 15 feet away from your PS5 at any given point in time. Still, it should leave plenty of space to move about whatever room you're in.