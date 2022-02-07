PSVR plantSource: Android Central

Best answer: In a PlayStation blog post at the beginning of the year, Sony confirmed that the PS VR2 would support adjustable lens separation, also known as IPD adjustment.

What is IPD adjustment, and why does it matter?

IPD, which stands for interpupillary distance, is the distance between the center of a person's eyes. Players come in different shapes and sizes, so IPD drastically varies from person to person. Because the screens on VR headsets are designed to be held so close to the user's face, even just a few millimeters can make a world of difference. Therefore, headsets must cover a range of IPDs to accommodate a range of players.

Since the first PS VR launched nearly five years ago, companies like Oculus and Valve have made massive strides in improving the VR experience. That includes adjusting the IPD on the headset by using a small slider on the bottom of the headset as a standard. Sony, among other companies, refers to IPD adjustment as lens separation adjustment.

Does the first PS VR feature IPD adjustment?

PS VR Product shotSource: PlayStation

Yes and no. Users can adjust the IPD via menus buried deep within the PS4's settings. However, that also requires users to take and input their own IPD measurements, which is a process. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for manual adjustment. Unlike most of its counterparts, the PSVR doesn't feature anything resembling an IPD slider.

Has Sony said anything about the feature?

Yes. Following a glimpse at the PS5 VR last year, Sony started 2022 strong with a blog post detailing the PS5 VR's specs, including lens separation adjustment, which it confirms will be a feature in the headset. For those who wish to keep all of their gaming accessories neat and tidy, it's also not a bad idea to pick up one of the best PS VR docking stations.

The original PS VR headset

Psvr Headset Refurb

PlayStation VR

Add-on PlayStation device

The PS VR is a solid add-on for PS4 and PS5 users looking for new experiences with their consoles. Be sure you own PlayStation Move controllers and a PlayStation Camera before buying this headset.

