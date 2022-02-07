Best answer: In a PlayStation blog post at the beginning of the year, Sony confirmed that the PS VR2 would support adjustable lens separation, also known as IPD adjustment.

What is IPD adjustment, and why does it matter?

IPD, which stands for interpupillary distance, is the distance between the center of a person's eyes. Players come in different shapes and sizes, so IPD drastically varies from person to person. Because the screens on VR headsets are designed to be held so close to the user's face, even just a few millimeters can make a world of difference. Therefore, headsets must cover a range of IPDs to accommodate a range of players.

Since the first PS VR launched nearly five years ago, companies like Oculus and Valve have made massive strides in improving the VR experience. That includes adjusting the IPD on the headset by using a small slider on the bottom of the headset as a standard. Sony, among other companies, refers to IPD adjustment as lens separation adjustment.

Does the first PS VR feature IPD adjustment?