Samsung kicks off HUGE Spring Sale — here are all the Android deals that you should consider

It's officially spring sale season, and Samsung has wasted no time in dropping a bounty of fresh deals for Android users. From today, March 3rd, through Sunday, March 9th, Samsung is going to be sharing major offers on some of its most popular tech, from AI-powered flagship phones to cutting-edge wearables and everything in between. No matter what you're looking for this week, I've dropped a selection of my favorite deals below.

I'm talking about offers like up to $900 of trade-in credit when you buy the new Galaxy S25 Ultra (plus a free storage boost to 1TB), or this deal that gives you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. There are also some additional savings available if you buy through the Shop Samsung app, not to mention 3X reward points for new Samsung Rewards members.

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung is offering a ton of bundle discounts when you buy multiple devices simultaneously, so I'll share that info whenever it's revelant. There's obviously a lot to unpack here (so to speak), so if you'd like to simplify your shopping experience, you've come to the right place! Keep reading for all of my favorite deals from this year's Discover Samsung Spring Sale.

My top deals from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB: $1,659.99 $1,419.99, plus $100 credit and up to $900 of trade-in credit at Samsung One of the most powerful Android phones on the market today, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display (with built-in stylus), a bounty of AI-powered software features, and the unrivalled efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Buy the phone directly from the source and you'll enjoy a free storage boost to 1TB, a $100 Samsung credit, and up to $900 off when you trade in an eligible device. Skip the trade-in and you'll still receive a $200 no-strings discount. 💰Bundle opportunities: 90% off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, 70% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999.99, plus up to $700 off with trade-in | $150 off without at Samsung The Galaxy S25 Plus takes nearly all of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's best traits and packs them into a smaller and more affordable package. Pick up this balanced flagship during Samsung's sale event and you'll score a storage upgrade and up to $700 off when you trade in (or $150 off if you don't). 💰Bundle opportunities: 50% off Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, 25% off Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (White) 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,599.99, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in | $300 off without at Samsung The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a powerful foldable phone with a durable hinge, two AMOLED displays, and years of guaranteed software/security updates. Buy the phone in White from Samsung and you'll get $600 off OR up to $1,000 off when you process a trade-in. 💰Bundle opportunities: 25% off Galaxy Ring, 40% off Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $1,059.99, up to $800 off with trade-in | $140 off without at Samsung The best (and most expensive) tablet currently available from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts a huge display, outstanding performance, and a bounty of innovative AI software features. Trade in an old or broken device and Samsung will hook you up with up to $800 of trade-in credit, or you can skip that step and claim a straight $140 discount. You'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds, no strings attached. 💰Bundle opportunities: FREE Galaxy Buds 3, 50% off Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $649.99, OR up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung If you don't mind using a last-gen tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a great choice, offering powerful Snapdragon performance, a 11-inch AMOLED display, and expandable storage up to 1TB. Samsung will offer a straight $150 discount if you buy the tablet through its site, or you can process a trade-in and score up to $600 off your purchase. 💰Bundle opportunities: 30% off Galaxy Buds FE, 41% off Galaxy Watch FE