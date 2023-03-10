Samsung launches budget Galaxy M14 with a 50MP rear camera and massive battery
The budget Galaxy 14 handset, with a massive 6000mAh battery, hits the stores in Ukraine.
What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy M14 launches in Ukraine.
- The budget handset has a 90Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.
- The Galaxy M14 comes in two storage variants and starts at ~$222.
Samsung has announced (opens in new tab) a new budget smartphone under its Galaxy M series in the Ukrainian market. The device is dubbed Galaxy M14 and starts at UAH 8299 (~$222) for the base variant.
As noted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy M14 is a 5G-capable budget device that offers a 6.6-inch Infinity-V LCD display. It comes with Full HD+ resolution and supports a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy M14 is powered by a fairly mid-range Exynos 1330 processor, accompanied by Mali G68 GPU, for graphics. It comes in two storage variants featuring 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage. The device also supports external microSD for up to 1TB.
Despite being a budget device from the company, it equips a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP primary camera next to two 2MP lenses acting as depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the Galaxy M14 relies on a 13MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy M14 draws power from a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity that supports Samsung’s proprietary 25W fast charging solution. The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, support for Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Lastly, the device whips with Android 13-based One UI out of the box.
As for pricing, the Galaxy M14 starts at UAH 8299 (~$224) for the 4GB+64GB model and UAH 8999 (~$244) for the larger 6GB+128GB variant. Though the current availability of the device is limited to Ukraine, considering the previous Galaxy M series releases, we can expect to see the device in other regions, including India.
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.
