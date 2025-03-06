New Verizon deal drops the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the price of a cup of coffee every month — no trade-in required!
Get the phone for just $5 per month with an eligible line.
It's no secret that Samsung represents some of the best that Android technology has to offer, but actually buying its latest and greatest phones can be tricky for folks without a Galaxy S25 deal. Fortunately, Verizon is running a promo that knocks the price of the super-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra down to just $5 per month when you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. No trade-in is required, and you can get the phone as soon as today if you have a local Verizon store.
The catch is that Unlimited Ultimate is Verizon's most expensive wireless option, but if you've been eyeing the data plan anyway, now's your chance to pair it with one of the best Android phones on the market today.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $5 per month with Unlimited Ultimate at Verizon
Pair the purchase of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $1,119.99 over 36 months, knocking the price of the premium phone down to just $5 per month. No trade-in required!
✅Recommended if: you want a powerful smartphone with a ton of AI features, a huge display, and seven years of OS/security updates; you're a Verizon customer or willing to switch; you're down to sign up for one of the industry's best wireless plans.
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a trade-in deal or an unlocked phone; you're happy with your current wireless setup; one of the other Galaxy S25 deals out there works better for you.
Easily one of the most powerful phones on the market today, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with seven years of guaranteed OS updates, all of the latest Galaxy AI software features, and the unrivalled efficiency of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The camera system is also quite versatile, and like past Ultra phones, you get the convenience of an S Pen stylus embedded directly into the device.
The Unlimited Ultimate plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus you get 60GB of mobile hotspot data every month, unlimited international coverage in over 210 countries worldwide, and a free Apple One subscription.
Starting at $90 per month for one line, Verizon's best data plan isn't exactly cheap, but you can lower the cost considerably by adding multi-line discounts and signing up for AutoPay. If you want a new phone but the Unlimited Ultimate plan won't work with your situation, fear not: there are a ton of other Verizon deals that are a bit easier to swallow, from trade-in discounts to plan options that you can customize yourself. Verizon's offers typically come with a lot of fine print, but with a bit of planning, you could be enjoying some superbly-optimized (and budget-friendly) wireless in no time.
