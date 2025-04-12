News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week Google lays off hundreds of employees in its Android and Pixel teams, Google Pixel 10 series prices leak, Motorola drops a slick Razr 2025 teaser, One UI 7 finally reaches more hands, and Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come One UI8 and a much needed upgrades. Let's dive in then, shall we?

Google laysoff hundreds, again

Google is at it again. This time it laid off hundreds of employees from the Platforms and Devices unit on Thursday, April 10. This comes after the company has been pushing several employees to take voluntary exits for the past few months.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said that people working within the Android platform, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser teams have been impacted by these layoffs.

In a statement to the publication, the tech giant said that since they combined the Android and Pixel teams last year, they've focused on, "becoming more nimble and operating more effectively." The Google spokesperson also stated that these cuts are in addition to the voluntary exit program the company offered to its employees in January.

Pixel 10 series tipped to see varied pricing

A recent leak online claims that some Pixel models' pricing will change every year for the Google Pixel flagship series, while the others will stay at the same price point, at least until 2028.

It states that within the Pixel 10 series, the standard, and smaller Pro models will hold the same prices from the previous year, it looks like the Pixel Pro XL will see a $ $100 price bump. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will allegedly get a $200 reduction in its price, bringing its price tag to $1,600 which is in line with a previous rumor we spotted earlier this month.

Next up is the A-series, or Google's budget devices. Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 10a will be sold at the same $499 price point as the Pixel 9a. Furthermore, the company will reportedly stick to the same price until 2028 with the Pixel 12a.

However, these are still leaks and need to be taken with a grain of salt. In a separate Reddit post, someone from Android Headlines said that they've seen the pricing for Pixel 10, 11, 12, and 13 series, but “it’s all subject to change” and that “everything is a rumor until the company announces it lol.”

Motorola Razr 2025 is coming soon

When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary. #MakeItIconic 4/24 pic.twitter.com/tJ3Mk67uaLApril 10, 2025

Motorola dropped a quick video on X teasing the launch of its next clamshell —the Razr 2025 earlier this week (Apr. 10). In a 10-second clip, Motorola showed off three foldables, each device sporting a different color, with a tagline "Make it iconic," with the launch date— April 24 at the end.

While the teaser doesn't give us much when it comes to the look of the phones, it seems Motorola is sticking with dual cameras on the cover display. The cover screen is also expected to fully cover the front like it has over the past couple of generations.

Motorola delivers its latest teaser, describing its new clamshell as, "When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary."

The most recent Motorola Razr 2025 leak, which seemingly left nothing to the imagination, states that the phones will retain the design language the company has provided for the past few generations. That means a full 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display for the Plus model. The Plus is also rumored to receive Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

One UI 7 is finally here

Samsung's stable One UI 7 has launched this week and reached eligible devices in Korea, U.S. and Europe. After a long wait and several beta versions, the company has finally rolled out a stable OS to its users.

The update first showed up in Korea, and U.S. and Europe users had to wait an additional three days, for the stable build of Samsung's One UI 7. According to several users on a subreddit post, Samsung has started rolling out the OS more widely today (April. 10) as promised in the company's rollout strategy announcement last month.

The first ones to see this software update pop up on their phones are those with either the Samsung S24 series phones or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, much like how the rollout happened in Korea.

One UI 7 brings several changes to the notification panel, Now Bar, live notifications, camera improvements, and more. To check if your phone has received the One UI 7 update, head to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumored to get One UI 8

A recent leak popped up on X claiming that Samsung's next foldable the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with much needed upgrades. According to @TheGalox_ on X, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could show up with an upgraded under-display camera and a tougher screen built with some fresh layered materials.

And that's not all, the leak claims that the device will show up with Samsung's One UI 8, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. powering the device. Additionally, hardware-wise, the main foldable screen could stretch to 8 inches, with the cover display hitting 6.5 inches. For comparison, the Z Fold 6 sports a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer one. Even its main camera could get a massive bump to 200MP. The leak states that the company could be working on making this phone much more thinner and durable than its predecessor.

More stories this week

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: